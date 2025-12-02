ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Reveals Galaxy Z TriFold, Its First Triple-Folding Smartphone: Price, Specifications

When the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold unfolds, it becomes a 10-inch tablet-like device and easily fits in the pocket when folded.

Samsung Unveils First 'Special Edition' Triple-Folding Phone
The Galaxy Z TriFold sports a 10-inch AMOLED screen when unfolded. (Image Credit: Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 2, 2025 at 9:48 AM IST

3 Min Read
Hyderabad: Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z TriFold. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 200MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,600 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

It is equipped with a 10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. The device has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Price, availability, offers

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is yet to be announced. It comes in two storage configurations: 512GB and 1TB. The handset is offered in Crafted Black shade.

Samsung has mentioned that the device will go on sale in South Korea on December 12, 2025. The triple fold device will be available for purchase in select global markets, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US.

It will be available at select retail stores in the countries mentioned above.

As part of the launch offer, the Galaxy Z TriFold is available with a 6-month free trial of Google AI Pro, which includes powerful AI features such as Veo 3 (an AI video generation tool) and 2TB of cloud storage. Samsung is also offering a one-time 50 per cent discount on display repairs.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold measures 159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9 mm when folded and 159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9 mm when unfolded. It weighs approximately 309 grams.

The displays are the main highlight of this device. It features a 10.0-inch QXGA+ AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The cover display of the handset comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

Both screens support DCI P3 colour gamut, which makes the display appear vibrant and natural. Moreover, the large screen enables users to multitask, watch videos, and work on documents easily.

It is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device boasts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 200MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto with up to 30x digital zoom.

It features two individual 10MP front cameras on the cover and main displays.

The phone houses a 5,600mAh battery with 45W of wired and 15W of wireless charging support.

It embeds connectivity features like WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and more. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

It runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

FeaturesDetails
Main Display120Hz | 10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Cover Display120Hz | 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Folded Size159.2 × 75.0 × 12.9 mm
Unfolded Size159.2 × 214.1 × 3.9–4.2 mm
Weight309 grams
Rear Camera

• 200 MP Wide (OIS, 2x optical zoom)

• 10 MP Telephoto (3x optical zoom)

•12 MP Ultra-Wide

Front Camera10 MP on both cover and main screen
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3 nm)
RAM + Storage16 GB RAM + 512 GB / 1 TB (no microSD slot)
Battery5,600 mAh (three-cell system), rated 5437 mAh
Charging45W Wired (~50% in 30 minutes), 15W Wireless, Wireless PowerShare
Water resistanceIP48 (freshwater up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes)
Build Material

• Front: Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

• Back: Ceramic-Glass Fiber

• Frame: Titanium Hinge + Armor Aluminum

Operating SystemAndroid 16 + One UI 8
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
SecuritySamsung Knox + Knox Vault, Side Fingerprint
SimDual Nano SIM + Multi eSIM
Available ColorsCrafted Black
Special Offer6 months free Google AI Pro (Veo 3 video generation + 2 TB cloud storage)
