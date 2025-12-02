ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Reveals Galaxy Z TriFold, Its First Triple-Folding Smartphone: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z TriFold. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 200MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,600 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

It is equipped with a 10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. The device has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Price, availability, offers

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is yet to be announced. It comes in two storage configurations: 512GB and 1TB. The handset is offered in Crafted Black shade.

Samsung has mentioned that the device will go on sale in South Korea on December 12, 2025. The triple fold device will be available for purchase in select global markets, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US.

It will be available at select retail stores in the countries mentioned above.

As part of the launch offer, the Galaxy Z TriFold is available with a 6-month free trial of Google AI Pro, which includes powerful AI features such as Veo 3 (an AI video generation tool) and 2TB of cloud storage. Samsung is also offering a one-time 50 per cent discount on display repairs.