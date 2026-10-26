ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung TV Software May Track What You Watch And Capture Audio, Researcher Claims

Hyderabad: A cybersecurity researcher claims that the software on a 2025 Samsung TV tracks what people watch and can capture audio. The findings have not been confirmed, but they have raised fresh worries about privacy on smart TVs.

The researcher, who uses the name log4j online, is a reverse engineer and cybersecurity bounty hunter. He noticed ads on his TV that seemed oddly targeted. He then studied the TV's Tizen operating system and shared his findings on X on October 21, 2026. He called what he found a terrifying privacy truth.

What did the researcher find?

Log4j says he found code linked to detailed data collection, audio sorting, screenshots, and ad tracking. He also found a way of identifying different devices. He believes the TV's slow performance may be linked to the processing of user data and to an advertising ID used to track people across devices.

He also pointed to computer vision tools running on the TV. One of these is a type of neural network that, he says, tracks viewing habits. This includes which videos are watched, which ads are skipped and how far a person gets through a video.

Some TVs do not have a built-in microphone. For these, log4j says he saw activity that looked for connected devices with microphones, such as soundbars or Bluetooth gadgets, which could be used to record audio.

A different test

Another engineer, known as ngxson from Hugging Face, ran a test using a tool called Flipper Zero. He found that the TV switched its microphone on for five seconds and then turned it off again.

In an X post on October 23, 2026. he said he saw no further microphone activity after several hours. He warned that his TV was rooted and had many settings switched off. This means a normal, unchanged TV might behave differently.