Samsung TV Software May Track What You Watch And Capture Audio, Researcher Claims
A cybersecurity researcher says software on a 2025 Samsung TV may track what users watch and capture audio. Here's what we know so far.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: A cybersecurity researcher claims that the software on a 2025 Samsung TV tracks what people watch and can capture audio. The findings have not been confirmed, but they have raised fresh worries about privacy on smart TVs.
The researcher, who uses the name log4j online, is a reverse engineer and cybersecurity bounty hunter. He noticed ads on his TV that seemed oddly targeted. He then studied the TV's Tizen operating system and shared his findings on X on October 21, 2026. He called what he found a terrifying privacy truth.
What did the researcher find?
Log4j says he found code linked to detailed data collection, audio sorting, screenshots, and ad tracking. He also found a way of identifying different devices. He believes the TV's slow performance may be linked to the processing of user data and to an advertising ID used to track people across devices.
He also pointed to computer vision tools running on the TV. One of these is a type of neural network that, he says, tracks viewing habits. This includes which videos are watched, which ads are skipped and how far a person gets through a video.
Some TVs do not have a built-in microphone. For these, log4j says he saw activity that looked for connected devices with microphones, such as soundbars or Bluetooth gadgets, which could be used to record audio.
A different test
Another engineer, known as ngxson from Hugging Face, ran a test using a tool called Flipper Zero. He found that the TV switched its microphone on for five seconds and then turned it off again.
In an X post on October 23, 2026. he said he saw no further microphone activity after several hours. He warned that his TV was rooted and had many settings switched off. This means a normal, unchanged TV might behave differently.
Ban from OpenAI
Log4j says he used OpenAI tools while working on the TV. Later, an email told him that OpenAI had banned his account for cyber abuse.
He denies using the tools to attack the TV or find weaknesses in it. He says he used them only for local reverse engineering and did not break any rules. He suggested that an early automated filter may have caused the ban.
He is now preparing a detailed report on his findings. It will also explain how other people can carry out similar research.
Not just Samsung
Privacy complaints are not limited to Samsung and Tizen. Other firms, including LG, have also faced claims that they spy on customers.
At the end of his posts, log4j joked that he had "finally found a company that truly listens to its customers".
Samsung has not yet been quoted in the posts. Until more details are published, these claims should be treated as reports.