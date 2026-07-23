Samsung To Retain Foldable Leadership, But Apple May Disrupt Market With Its First Fold Phone: Counterpoint
According to Counterpoint's forecast, Samsung will hold a 32 per cent foldable market share, with Apple following in second with a 25 per cent share.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: The global foldable smartphone market is projected to continue to expand, growing 21 per cent year over year (YoY) in 2026, as per Counterpoint Research's latest Foldable Smartphone Market Forecast. The market research firm claims that the demand will be carried by premium book-style devices, stronger product competition, and Apple's expected entry into the category.
Notably, the iPhone maker is speculated to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone in September 2026, which will tag along the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, pushing the release of the standard iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18e models to the Spring of 2027.
Samsung just launched its new generation of foldable smartphones, which also includes a device with a wider form factor and a flip device with full functionality on the cover display. As of 2025 data, the South Korean giant holds 40 per cent market share in the foldable category, with Huawei following behind with a 30 per cent share.
While Counterpoint's forecast keeps Samsung as the undisputed leader in 2026, the foldable market is expected to look very different from current figures as Apple comes into the mix.
With the foldable market projected to expand by 21 per cent YoY in 2026, Samsung's share is expected to come down to 32 per cent, with Apple claiming the second spot with a 25 per cent share. Huawei is expected to slip down to the third spot with a reduced 24 per cent share.
Counterpoint expects the market share of other players to shrink as well, including Motorola going from its current 12 per cent share to 8 per cent, Honor going down from its current 7 per cent level to 3 per cent, and other manufacturers also seeing a combined decline from 11 per cent to 8 per cent. The figures make sense considering Apple recently expanded its foldable iPhone production while rivals were found to be cutting output targets due to component crunch.
While Apple disrupts the foldable market, the firm highlights Huawei's strong presence in the domestic Chinese market, with Samsung expected to garner attention with the new wider book-type design. As per the report, the new design could become more relevant as AI features move beyond chat-based interactions and into everyday workflows.
Commenting on the foldable market’s dynamics, Liz Lee, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, said that 2026 will mark a new phase for the foldable smartphone market.
"Apple’s entry is expected to lift overall consumer awareness and raise the benchmark for premium foldables, but Samsung still has a clear advantage in product maturity, channel reach, and foldable user experience," she said, adding that Samsung’s new Fold with a wider design could make the foldable experience feel more natural, especially for users who want to keep multiple tasks visible on the same screen, track progress, and use AI features across apps.