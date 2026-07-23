ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung To Retain Foldable Leadership, But Apple May Disrupt Market With Its First Fold Phone: Counterpoint

In picture: Apple iPhone Fold CAD renders ( Image Credit: YouTube/ Front Page Tech )

Hyderabad: The global foldable smartphone market is projected to continue to expand, growing 21 per cent year over year (YoY) in 2026, as per Counterpoint Research's latest Foldable Smartphone Market Forecast. The market research firm claims that the demand will be carried by premium book-style devices, stronger product competition, and Apple's expected entry into the category. Notably, the iPhone maker is speculated to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone in September 2026, which will tag along the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, pushing the release of the standard iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18e models to the Spring of 2027. Samsung just launched its new generation of foldable smartphones, which also includes a device with a wider form factor and a flip device with full functionality on the cover display. As of 2025 data, the South Korean giant holds 40 per cent market share in the foldable category, with Huawei following behind with a 30 per cent share. In picture: Left to Right - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 (Image Credits: Samsung) While Counterpoint's forecast keeps Samsung as the undisputed leader in 2026, the foldable market is expected to look very different from current figures as Apple comes into the mix.