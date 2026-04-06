ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung To Discontinue Samsung Messages App In July 2026, Urges Switch To Google Messages

Seoul: Samsung will discontinue its in-house messaging platform, marking a significant shift in its mobile software strategy. The company has confirmed that the default Samsung Messages app will be phased out in July 2026, encouraging users to transition to Google Messages as their primary texting platform, as per GSM Arena.

In a notice published on its website, Samsung stated that the app "will be discontinued in July 2026," signalling the end of a service that has long been a staple across Galaxy smartphones. The move aligns with the company's recent device strategy, where Google's messaging solution has already taken precedence. Samsung is urging users to make the switch proactively. "The company is urging users to switch to Google Messages as their default texting app," the notice said.

Users are also advised to check the Samsung Messages app itself to confirm the exact discontinuation date applicable to their device. As per GSM Arena, the transition reflects a broader ecosystem consolidation, as newer Samsung devices already come with Google Messages pre-installed. The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, along with foldable models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, ships with Google Messages set as the default messaging application.