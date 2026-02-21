Samsung Rolls Out New Bixby, Its Conversational Device Agent, In India And Other Select Markets With One UI 8.5 Beta Programme
Bixby in the One UI 8.5 beta programme is now capable of performing device tasks and providing real-time web search results in natural language.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has rolled out the latest version of its conversational device agent, Bixby, in the One UI 8.5 beta programme in India and select markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and the United States. Samsung has plans to expand this update to other regions. The update aims to make everyday interactions with Galaxy devices more intuitive. It allows users to manage settings and search for real-time information through natural language.
Device control using natural language
The main highlight of the One UI 8.5 beta update for Bixby is its enhanced ability to understand and act on everyday language. This removes the need for users to recall specific menu names or commands. Users can describe what they want in their own words, and Bixby will interpret what to do and take the appropriate action.
For instance, if a user says, "I don't want the screen to time out while I'm still looking at it", Bixby will understand the request and quickly turn on the "Keep Screen on While Viewing" setting, without the need to navigate through settings or know the exact name of the feature.
Bixby can also assess the device's current configuration and suggest customised solutions rather than provide generic guidance. This reduces trial and error for those users who want to complete their tasks quickly or may be unfamiliar with their device's features.
For instance, if a user asks why their screen stays on inside their pocket, Bixby understands the context of the query and accesses the relevant settings, such as Accidental Touch Protection, enabling the user to turn it on directly, without navigating through menus.
Built-in live web search
Bixby also supports real-time web search capabilities in the One UI 8.5 beta update. The AI agent can provide live and up-to-date information with results displayed directly within its own interface.
For instance, a user can request Bixby to find hotels in Seoul with swimming pools for kids, and the intelligent device agent will provide relevant web results directly within its interface, allowing users to browse available options without interruption.
Won-Joon Choi, COO, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, on the announcement of the new Bixby, said, "Since we introduced our first AI phone in 2024, we've been committed to making them easier to use so more people can benefit from AI — that's why we decided to integrate a device agent directly into the experience. To support this, we redesigned Bixby to enable more natural interactions and intuitive device control, reducing friction in everyday tasks."