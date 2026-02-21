ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Rolls Out New Bixby, Its Conversational Device Agent, In India And Other Select Markets With One UI 8.5 Beta Programme

The new Bixby in the One UI 8.5 Beta Programme is available in India, the UK, the US, Germany, South Korea, and Poland. ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: Samsung has rolled out the latest version of its conversational device agent, Bixby, in the One UI 8.5 beta programme in India and select markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and the United States. Samsung has plans to expand this update to other regions. The update aims to make everyday interactions with Galaxy devices more intuitive. It allows users to manage settings and search for real-time information through natural language. Device control using natural language The main highlight of the One UI 8.5 beta update for Bixby is its enhanced ability to understand and act on everyday language. This removes the need for users to recall specific menu names or commands. Users can describe what they want in their own words, and Bixby will interpret what to do and take the appropriate action. Bixby in the One UI 8.5 Beta programme can perform device tasks using natural language. (Image Credit: Samsung) For instance, if a user says, "I don't want the screen to time out while I'm still looking at it", Bixby will understand the request and quickly turn on the "Keep Screen on While Viewing" setting, without the need to navigate through settings or know the exact name of the feature.