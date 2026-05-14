ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Launches One UI 9 Beta For Galaxy S26 Series With Enhanced Creative Tools, Security, And Accessibility

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the One UI 9 beta programme for the Galaxy S26 Series. Built on the new operating system (OS), Android 17, the beta features expanded creative tools, greater customisation options, improved accessibility, and stronger protection against potential security threats.

Samsung mentions that the finalised version of the One UI 9 will be introduced in the upcoming Galaxy flagship devices later this year. It is expected that Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch9 Series, Galaxy Glasses with Android XR + Gemini, and a book-style foldable smartphone, Galaxy Fold Wide, could be launched at a likely Galaxy Unpacked event later this year. However, Samsung has yet to confirm this.

One UI 9 Beta: What's New

The One UI 9 beta update comes with several updates. Samsung Notes receives a set of creative updates, including decorative tapes and a wider range of pen line styles. The Contacts app now offers direct access to Creative Studio, allowing users to create personalised profile cards without switching between applications.