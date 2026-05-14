Samsung Launches One UI 9 Beta For Galaxy S26 Series With Enhanced Creative Tools, Security, And Accessibility
Samsung launched One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 series on Android 17, adding enhanced creative tools, customisation options, and stronger security protections.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the One UI 9 beta programme for the Galaxy S26 Series. Built on the new operating system (OS), Android 17, the beta features expanded creative tools, greater customisation options, improved accessibility, and stronger protection against potential security threats.
Samsung mentions that the finalised version of the One UI 9 will be introduced in the upcoming Galaxy flagship devices later this year. It is expected that Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch9 Series, Galaxy Glasses with Android XR + Gemini, and a book-style foldable smartphone, Galaxy Fold Wide, could be launched at a likely Galaxy Unpacked event later this year. However, Samsung has yet to confirm this.
One UI 9 Beta: What's New
The One UI 9 beta update comes with several updates. Samsung Notes receives a set of creative updates, including decorative tapes and a wider range of pen line styles. The Contacts app now offers direct access to Creative Studio, allowing users to create personalised profile cards without switching between applications.
The Quick Panel has been redesigned to give users greater control over its layout. Brightness, sound, and media playback controls are now independently adjustable, with additional size options available to suit individual preferences.
Additionally, One UI 9 also offers an enhancement in accessibility features. Mouse Key — the ability to control a cursor or navigate One UI with external devices like a mouse, keyboard, game controllers, and more — now features an adjustable speed for smoother cursor control. TalkBack, a built-in screen reader designed for blind and visually impaired users, now comes with the same functionalities as Google's TalkBack, as previously this feature was offered separately by Google and Samsung. Moreover, a new Text Spotlight feature displays selected text in a larger, clearer floating window, making on-screen reading more comfortable for users who require it.
In terms of security, One UI 9 beta introduces enhanced protection against suspicious applications. When high-risk apps are detected, the system will warn the user, block execution and installation, and recommend deletion through security policy updates.