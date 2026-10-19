ETV Bharat / technology

Galaxy OS: Samsung May Rename OneUI, Ask Users To Pay For Advance AI Features

Samsung may charge users for its advanced AI features in the One UI 10 software update. ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: Samsung is reportedly working on a major overhaul for its future mobile operating system (OS), known as One UI 10. According to several reports, the update could fundamentally change how users interact with apps by introducing a "contextual interface" where calendar events, location data, and chats are unified onto a single screen.

This layout aims to let users find information easily without constantly switching tabs or screens.

This shift represents a massive leap from the company's current software strategy. While One UI 10 promises a complete design revolution, Samsung's latest OS, One UI 9, focuses on incremental refinement. The company launched its One UI 9 update earlier this year, built on Android 17. The tech giant first rolled it out on phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the Galaxy S26 FE. It brought a fresh look to the Quick Settings panel and a few changes to the Samsung Notes app. What's new in One UI 10? A prominent tech tipster, Ice Universe, shared details on X, stating that One UI 10 will be based on Android 18 and bring big, unusual user interface changes. In addition, a GizmoChina report indicates that Samsung aims to release the update in the middle of next year, in 2027. The purported Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Z Flip 9 are also expected to launch at that time.