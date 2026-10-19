Galaxy OS: Samsung May Rename OneUI, Ask Users To Pay For Advance AI Features
Samsung's One UI 10 may arrive in mid-2027 with a smarter app layout, paid AI features, and a possible new name, Galaxy OS.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung is reportedly working on a major overhaul for its future mobile operating system (OS), known as One UI 10. According to several reports, the update could fundamentally change how users interact with apps by introducing a "contextual interface" where calendar events, location data, and chats are unified onto a single screen.
This layout aims to let users find information easily without constantly switching tabs or screens.
This shift represents a massive leap from the company's current software strategy. While One UI 10 promises a complete design revolution, Samsung's latest OS, One UI 9, focuses on incremental refinement. The company launched its One UI 9 update earlier this year, built on Android 17. The tech giant first rolled it out on phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the Galaxy S26 FE. It brought a fresh look to the Quick Settings panel and a few changes to the Samsung Notes app.
My independent source has confirmed: One UI 10 will bring about significant changes, unprecedented in nature.— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) October 17, 2026
What's new in One UI 10?
A prominent tech tipster, Ice Universe, shared details on X, stating that One UI 10 will be based on Android 18 and bring big, unusual user interface changes. In addition, a GizmoChina report indicates that Samsung aims to release the update in the middle of next year, in 2027. The purported Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Z Flip 9 are also expected to launch at that time.
The update will change how people use their apps. Calendar events, location details and chats will appear in one place. This is being called a contextual interface. Users will not need to switch screens often, and they will have fewer tabs to open. In short, finding information should become much easier.
AI features and a new name
Samsung is also expected to bring several major Artificial Intelligence (AI) features with the update. These features could help people carry on their work smoothly between phones, tablets, and smartwatches. Some advanced AI features may require a paid subscription, so users could have to pay to use them. However, the basic AI tools may stay free, as they are now.
Another point is the name. Samsung may drop the One UI moniker and rebrand the software to Galaxy OS. There is no official statement on this yet. All of this information comes from various media reports. So, it remains to be seen whether Samsung will rename the update and add paid AI features.