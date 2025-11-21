ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Names Co-CEO, New CTO Under Leadership Reshuffle

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics on Friday announced a leadership reshuffle, naming a new co-chief executive officer (CEO) and a chief technology officer (CTO) amid the company's efforts to address external business uncertainties.

Under the reshuffle, President Roh Tae-moon, who has been serving as acting head of Samsung Electronics' Device Experience (DX) division, which oversees mobile, TV and home appliance businesses, will become the official leader of the division while serving as a co-CEO of the company.

Roh will serve in the co-CEO position alongside Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun, who leads the Device Solutions division that oversees the semiconductor business, reports Yonhap news agency.

"President Roh will continue to oversee the company's mobile business as head of mobile experience business, while Vice Chairman Jun will remain as head of the memory business," the company said in a release.

Samsung Electronics said the co-CEO system will help the company bolster competitiveness of its key businesses and address uncertainties, while securing its leadership in future technologies.

The company also promoted Vice President Yoon Jang-hyun, CEO of Samsung Ventures Investment Corp., as the new CTO and president of the DX division.