Samsung May Launch Galaxy S27 Series Early In January
Samsung may launch the Galaxy S27 Series in January, as parts are finalised, though rising memory costs and chipset heating reports raise concerns.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung may launch its Galaxy S27 Series in January, earlier than usual. According to a South Korean tipster, the company is said to have finalised the key parts for its next flagship phones.
Samsung usually launches its new flagship phones in the early months of the year. It released the Galaxy S26 Series in 2026, and the Galaxy S27 Series is now due in 2027. The tech giant may launch four phones in the new range.
A recent report says Samsung is in the final stages of preparation and could launch sooner than in past years. Lanjuk, a prominent South Korean tipster who posts as YeuX1122 on Naver — South Korea's Google — said the Series could arrive in January. In earlier years, Samsung launched its flagships in teh last weeks of January or in February, so this timeline seems set to change. The tipster says Samsung has finished choosing parts and is now managing its schedule. This means mass production could begin very soon.
@donnymac Could you please Elaborate more?— Jason C. (@JPChinsolo) October 16, 2026
Memory upgrades and rising costs
Samsung is thinking of upgrading the storage and RAM in its two top models: the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Reports say it may use UFS 5.0 storage and LPDDR6 RAM. However, memory prices have already gone up sharply. Using these new standards would raise production costs even further and add more pressure on the company.
For this reason, Samsung has reportedly asked its suppliers to cut supply by 30 per cent. This suggests that the company wants to avoid losses by making fewer phones this time. Prices of the Galaxy S26 were already raised in Korea and the United States (US) to cover the higher costs.
Heating and chipset problems
Another issue has been discussed for the past few days. Reports say pre-production testing of the Galaxy S27 Ultra is being delayed. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset is said to have heating problems.
Because of this, Samsung has reportedly given Qualcomm a deadline. It has threatened to use its own Exynos 2700 chipset in the Galaxy S27 Ultra if the problem is not fixed soon. Qualcomm has repeatedly denied these reports, especially the claim about heating.