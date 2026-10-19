ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung May Launch Galaxy S27 Series Early In January

Due to rising memory prices, Samsung has asked suppliers to produce 30% fewer phones to avoid losses. ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: Samsung may launch its Galaxy S27 Series in January, earlier than usual. According to a South Korean tipster, the company is said to have finalised the key parts for its next flagship phones.

Samsung usually launches its new flagship phones in the early months of the year. It released the Galaxy S26 Series in 2026, and the Galaxy S27 Series is now due in 2027. The tech giant may launch four phones in the new range.

A recent report says Samsung is in the final stages of preparation and could launch sooner than in past years. Lanjuk, a prominent South Korean tipster who posts as YeuX1122 on Naver — South Korea's Google — said the Series could arrive in January. In earlier years, Samsung launched its flagships in teh last weeks of January or in February, so this timeline seems set to change. The tipster says Samsung has finished choosing parts and is now managing its schedule. This means mass production could begin very soon. Memory upgrades and rising costs Samsung is thinking of upgrading the storage and RAM in its two top models: the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Reports say it may use UFS 5.0 storage and LPDDR6 RAM. However, memory prices have already gone up sharply. Using these new standards would raise production costs even further and add more pressure on the company.