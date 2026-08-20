ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung May Launch Galaxy S26 FE At Its Upcoming Event On August 27: What To Expect

Samsung says that the new device is "purposefully designed to bring many Galaxy S26 experiences", which will include the camera, AI features, and the latest One UI. The company also shared a teaser image, suggesting the device will host two camera sensors.

Even though Samsung remains cryptic about the upcoming device, past trends suggest that the smartphone in question will be the fan edition of the S-series. Just like every year, the upcoming Galaxy S26 FE could strive to be an affordable version of the standard Galaxy S26 smartphone , trading some high-end features for a price cut.

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced a new Galaxy Event, set to take place next week on August 27, 2026. The South Korean giant says that the event will introduce the "newest addition to the Galaxy S26 family".

While the banner for the event showcases a horizontal pill housing the camera sensors, the possibility of a vertical stack, similar to the Galaxy S26 lineup, is still there, considering Samsung may have just flipped the cropped image for aesthetic purposes. Also, the leaked renders showcase the Galaxy S26 FE with a similar design as the rest of the S26 series, with a raised vertical camera bar.

The August 27 event will be streamed live on Samsung.com and Samsung's YouTube channel, beginning at 5:30 PM IST.

The 'Galaxy Event August 2026' will be the third launch event for Samsung this year. The company so far has announced the Galaxy S26 series (featuring the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models) and the foldable Galaxy Z lineup (featuring the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra). The third event next week could introduce the Galaxy S26 FE to complete Samsung's high-end smartphone lineup for the year.

The Galaxy S26 FE has been subjected to several leaks in the past, which reveal the key specifications of the device, including the display, camera, processor, and battery. As per the reports, the upcoming handset will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2340x1080 pixel resolution, and up to 1,900 nits of brightness.

In picture: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (Image Credits: Samsung)

The handset is expected to draw power from the Exynos 2500 chip, built on Samsung's 3-nanometer Gate-All-Around (GAA) process. The chip could be paired with a minimum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy S26 FE is tipped to be backed by a 4,900 mAh battery and support 45W fast charging, which is now standard for the premium Galaxy smartphones.

In the optics department, the Fan Edition smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The phone could feature a 12MP selfie camera on the front. While some leaked renders showcased three cameras on the back of the Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung's teaser suggests that the middle sensor will just be a placeholder.