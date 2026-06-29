Samsung Launches M47 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Soc, 6,000mAh Battery In India: Price, Specifications
Samsung has unveiled a new mid-range smartphone, Galaxy M47 5G, in India. It comes in Rogue Red and Blaze Blue colourways.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded its mid-range M-Series by launching the Galaxy M47 5G in India. It features a Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. The handset runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Price, availability
The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G starts from an effective price of Rs 22,999, including coupon offers. However, the South Korean tech giant has not announced the variant-wise prices of the handset. It comes in two colourways: Rogue Red and Blaze Blue. The new Galaxy handset will go on sale on July 4, 2026, via Amazon.
Note: The variant-wise pricing of the Galaxy M47 5G will be updated once Samsung provides it.
Power up your play!— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 29, 2026
The all-new #GalaxyM47 5G is here to take your gaming to the next level!
Enjoy smooth performance powered by Snapdragon processor and Fast LPDDR5X RAM. Keep every session going with a long-lasting battery, and every detail vivid on a bright super AMOLED… pic.twitter.com/HzHGrRwLz7
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
The handset boasts a triple rear-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 12MP front-facing camera with HDR support. Samsung claims the device can record 4K videos.
The phone has a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It also features bypass charging, which helps to prevent overheating and thermal throttling.
Samsung notes that Galaxy M47 5G offers 4x scratch resistance, 2m fall endurance, and an unspecified ingress protection rating for dust and water resistance. The device also supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, including Object Eraser, Edit Suggestion, My Filter, Circle to Search with Google, and AI voice transcription.
It runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, which is claimed to support six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.