ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Launches M47 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Soc, 6,000mAh Battery In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded its mid-range M-Series by launching the Galaxy M47 5G in India. It features a Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. The handset runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G starts from an effective price of Rs 22,999, including coupon offers. However, the South Korean tech giant has not announced the variant-wise prices of the handset. It comes in two colourways: Rogue Red and Blaze Blue. The new Galaxy handset will go on sale on July 4, 2026, via Amazon.

Note: The variant-wise pricing of the Galaxy M47 5G will be updated once Samsung provides it.