Samsung M17e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
The Galaxy M17e 5G is available in Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet colours, and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the M17e 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. The device runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16. It includes an IP rating and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The handset comes in two colour options.
It is worth noting that the latest Galaxy M17e 5G is the budget iteration of the Galaxy M17 5G, which was launched last October in India. The Galaxy M17e now joins the likes of the M Series, which includes the Galaxy M56 5G, Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M35 5G, and Galaxy M06 5G.
The Monster moment is here!— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 17, 2026
The stunt everyone’s been waiting for is finally live.
Right in the middle of this high-octane action stands the Galaxy M17e 5G. ⚡
⚡ Segment’s smoothest smartphone with 120Hz Display
🔋 Segment’s longest 26 hours video playback time
📶 Segment’s… pic.twitter.com/YwgH4QzrLK
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Price, availability
The Samsung Galaxy M17e comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage base variant is priced at Rs 12,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage higher-end model costs Rs 14,999. It is offered in Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet colour options.
The Galaxy M17e 5G will go on sale in India today, March 17, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Amazon.
As part of launch offers, Samsung provides an introductory discount of Rs 1,250, bringing down the prices of the 4GB + 128GB variant to Rs 11,749 and the 6GB + 128GB model to Rs 13,749.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|Colours
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 12,999
|Rs 11,749
|Blitz Blue | Vibe Violet
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 14,999
|Rs 13,749
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Specifications
The Galaxy M17e measures 167.4mm in length, 77.4mm in width, and 8.2mm in thickness. It weighs 199 grams. The device features a 6.58-inch (720 x 1600p resolution) PLS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16 million colours. It supports High Brightness Mode (HBM) for better outdoor visibility.
The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which has a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD memory card.
The handset boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. It also sports a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.
It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. The device comes with AI features like Circle to Search and Google Gemini AI support.
It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16, which is confirmed to receive six generations of Android updates and six years of security updates. It also supports Samsung services like Knox Vault security, Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and more.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.58-inch HD+ PLS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 128GB
|6GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (depth sensor)
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|7,200mAh
|Charging capacity
|25W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP54
|Operating System (OS)
|OneUI 8 based on Android 16
|OS update
|6 years (OS upgrade) | 6 years (security update)