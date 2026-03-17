ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung M17e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the M17e 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. The device runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16. It includes an IP rating and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The handset comes in two colour options.

It is worth noting that the latest Galaxy M17e 5G is the budget iteration of the Galaxy M17 5G, which was launched last October in India. The Galaxy M17e now joins the likes of the M Series, which includes the Galaxy M56 5G, Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M35 5G, and Galaxy M06 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M17e comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage base variant is priced at Rs 12,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage higher-end model costs Rs 14,999. It is offered in Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet colour options.

The Galaxy M17e 5G will go on sale in India today, March 17, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Amazon.