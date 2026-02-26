ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Launches Galaxy S26 Series Alongside Galaxy Buds4 Series TWS In India: Prices, Specifications

While the Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the S26 and S26+ feature Samsung's own Exynos 2600 chips.

Samsung Launches Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra In India: Prices, Specifications
Samsung Launches Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra In India: Prices, Specifications (Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : February 26, 2026 at 12:36 AM IST

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the Galaxy S26 Series in India and global markets at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. The top-spec Galaxy S26 Ultra draws power from a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform for Galaxy and sports an upgraded 200MP quad rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the standard and Plus variants are powered by a 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset and sport a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The new lineup runs on Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.5 interface on top.

The South Korean giant also announced the new Galaxy Buds4 series alongside its flagship smartphone lineup. Both the TWS feature a transparent clamshell-type cradle charging case and pitch control area on the earpieces. While the Buds4 Pro feature Adaptive ANC alongside Enhanced ANC, the Buds4 sports only the latter. The Pro model also comes with hands-free gesture controls and a new wider woofer.

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 And Galaxy Buds4 Pro TWS In India: Prices, Specifications
Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 And Galaxy Buds4 Pro TWS In India: Prices, Specifications (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,39,999, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,59,999, and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model is priced at Rs 1,89,999.

Samsung Launches Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra In India: Prices, Specifications
Samsung Launches Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra In India: Prices, Specifications (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus come with 12GB RAM. The standard model costs Rs 87,999 for the base 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,07,999 for the 512GB storage model. The Plus variant, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,19,999 for the base 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,39,999 for the 512GB storage model.

ModelRAMStoragePrice (INR)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra12GB256GBRs 1,39,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra12GB512GBRs 1,59,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra16GB1TBRs 1,89,999
Samsung Galaxy S2612GB256GBRs 87,999
Samsung Galaxy S2612GB512GBRs 1,07,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus12GB256GBRs 1,19,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus12GB512GBRs 1,39,999

The entire Galaxy S26 series is available for pre-order and features shared colour options, including Cobalt Violet, White, Black, and Sky Blue. The device will also be available in Pink Gold and Silver Shadow colours exclusively on Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: What's New

The Galaxy S26 series features a lighter and sleeker design, featuring a rounded curvature and a unified design identity across the lineup. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is 0.3 mm thinner than its predecessor and weighs 214 grams.

Samsung also introduced its new Privacy Display with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which limits side-angle viewing without the need for a separate screen protector. The display remains clear from the front while restricting visibility from the sides to help shield on-screen content from nearby onlookers.

Samsung Launches Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra In India: Prices, Specifications
Samsung Launches Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra In India: Prices, Specifications (Samsung)

"Users can also assign the Privacy Display to the side button’s double-press function for greater convenience," Samsung explains. "Even when viewed from the side, content stays concealed — making it especially useful on crowded public transportation or in elevators."

The Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S26 series features enhanced contextual awareness and adds a new feature called Now Nudge, which aims to reduce app switching by surfacing relevant information in context. For instance, if a friend asks about evening plans on messaging apps, Galaxy AI checks the calendar, detects conflicts, and displays a tailored “Nudge” pop-up.

Samsung Launches Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra In India: Prices, Specifications
Samsung Launches Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra In India: Prices, Specifications (Samsung)

The Galaxy S26 series also expands its AI ecosystem with Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity, allowing it to be controlled with natural language commands to adjust specific settings without even knowing their exact name. For instance, saying, “My eyes feel tired”, will prompt Bixby to suggest activating Eye Comfort Shield.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S26+ vs Galaxy S26: Specifications

CategoryGalaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S26+Galaxy S26
Display6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X | 120Hz6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X | 120Hz6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X | 120Hz
Special Display Features10-bit colour, Privacy Display (30° restriction)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Armor 2
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Galaxy custom)Exynos 2600Exynos 2600
RAMUp to 16GB12GB12GB
Storage OptionsUp to 1TB256GB / 512GB256GB / 512GB
SoftwareOne UI 8.5 (Android 16)
Rear Cameras200MP + 50MP (5x) + 50MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)50MP + 10MP (3x) + 12MP (UW)
Front Camera12MP
Battery5,000mAh4,900mAh4,300mAh
Wired Charging60W45W25W
Wireless ChargingSuper Fast Wireless ChargingFast Wireless Charging 2.0

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Series: Prices, Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 costs Rs 16,999 in India, whereas the superior Galaxy Buds4 Pro is priced at Rs 22,999. Both TWS will be available for purchase via Amazon and the Samsung India online store from March 11, 2026.

The Galaxy Buds4 will arrive in Black and White colours, whereas the Buds4 Pro will be available in an additional Pink Gold colour option.

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 And Galaxy Buds4 Pro TWS In India: Prices, Specifications
Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 And Galaxy Buds4 Pro TWS In India: Prices, Specifications (Samsung)

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro features a canal-fit architecture, a newly engineered wider woofer that claims to increase effective speaker area by nearly 20 per cent, and a two-way speaker system for rich bass and detailed treble with support for 24-bit/96kHz hi-fi audio. It also features enhanced Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC that intelligently adjust based on ear shape and wearing conditions, along with Head Gesture controls, and hands-free access to AI assistants like Bixby, Google Gemini, and Perplexity.

The Galaxy Buds4 features an open-fit design tailored for all-day wear while retaining enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ, and Super Clear Call technology.

CategoryGalaxy Buds4 ProGalaxy Buds4
Design TypeCanal-fit designOpen-fit design
Design IdentityBlade design, premium metal finish, engraved pinch controlBlade design, premium finish, pinch control
Fit & ComfortSmaller ergonomic head, optimized via computational ear data (10,000+ simulations)Smaller ergonomic head, optimized via computational ear data
Speaker SystemTwo-way speaker (Wider Woofer + Tweeter)Standard enhanced speaker system
WooferNew wider woofer (≈20% larger effective area vs previous gen)
Audio Quality24-bit / 96kHz Hi-Fi audioHigh-quality adaptive audio
Adaptive EQEnhanced Adaptive EQ (real-time ear-shape analysis)Enhanced Adaptive EQ
Active Noise CancellationEnhanced ANC + Adaptive ANCEnhanced ANC
Noise OptimizationReal-time wearing-condition analysisReal-time wearing-condition analysis
Call QualitySuper Clear Call (super wideband + ML noise reduction)Super Clear Call
AI IntegrationHands-free AI access (Bixby, Google Gemini, Perplexity)Hands-free AI access
Head Gesture ControlsYes

