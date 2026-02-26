Samsung Launches Galaxy S26 Series Alongside Galaxy Buds4 Series TWS In India: Prices, Specifications
While the Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the S26 and S26+ feature Samsung's own Exynos 2600 chips.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 12:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the Galaxy S26 Series in India and global markets at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. The top-spec Galaxy S26 Ultra draws power from a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform for Galaxy and sports an upgraded 200MP quad rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the standard and Plus variants are powered by a 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset and sport a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The new lineup runs on Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.5 interface on top.
The South Korean giant also announced the new Galaxy Buds4 series alongside its flagship smartphone lineup. Both the TWS feature a transparent clamshell-type cradle charging case and pitch control area on the earpieces. While the Buds4 Pro feature Adaptive ANC alongside Enhanced ANC, the Buds4 sports only the latter. The Pro model also comes with hands-free gesture controls and a new wider woofer.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Prices
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,39,999, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,59,999, and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model is priced at Rs 1,89,999.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus come with 12GB RAM. The standard model costs Rs 87,999 for the base 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,07,999 for the 512GB storage model. The Plus variant, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,19,999 for the base 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,39,999 for the 512GB storage model.
|Model
|RAM
|Storage
|Price (INR)
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|12GB
|256GB
|Rs 1,39,999
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|12GB
|512GB
|Rs 1,59,999
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|16GB
|1TB
|Rs 1,89,999
|Samsung Galaxy S26
|12GB
|256GB
|Rs 87,999
|Samsung Galaxy S26
|12GB
|512GB
|Rs 1,07,999
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
|12GB
|256GB
|Rs 1,19,999
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
|12GB
|512GB
|Rs 1,39,999
The entire Galaxy S26 series is available for pre-order and features shared colour options, including Cobalt Violet, White, Black, and Sky Blue. The device will also be available in Pink Gold and Silver Shadow colours exclusively on Samsung.com.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: What's New
The Galaxy S26 series features a lighter and sleeker design, featuring a rounded curvature and a unified design identity across the lineup. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is 0.3 mm thinner than its predecessor and weighs 214 grams.
Samsung also introduced its new Privacy Display with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which limits side-angle viewing without the need for a separate screen protector. The display remains clear from the front while restricting visibility from the sides to help shield on-screen content from nearby onlookers.
"Users can also assign the Privacy Display to the side button’s double-press function for greater convenience," Samsung explains. "Even when viewed from the side, content stays concealed — making it especially useful on crowded public transportation or in elevators."
The Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S26 series features enhanced contextual awareness and adds a new feature called Now Nudge, which aims to reduce app switching by surfacing relevant information in context. For instance, if a friend asks about evening plans on messaging apps, Galaxy AI checks the calendar, detects conflicts, and displays a tailored “Nudge” pop-up.
The Galaxy S26 series also expands its AI ecosystem with Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity, allowing it to be controlled with natural language commands to adjust specific settings without even knowing their exact name. For instance, saying, “My eyes feel tired”, will prompt Bixby to suggest activating Eye Comfort Shield.
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S26+ vs Galaxy S26: Specifications
|Category
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|Galaxy S26+
|Galaxy S26
|Display
|6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X | 120Hz
|6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X | 120Hz
|6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X | 120Hz
|Special Display Features
|10-bit colour, Privacy Display (30° restriction)
|—
|—
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Armor 2
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Galaxy custom)
|Exynos 2600
|Exynos 2600
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
|12GB
|12GB
|Storage Options
|Up to 1TB
|256GB / 512GB
|256GB / 512GB
|Software
|One UI 8.5 (Android 16)
|Rear Cameras
|200MP + 50MP (5x) + 50MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)
|50MP + 10MP (3x) + 12MP (UW)
|Front Camera
|12MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|4,900mAh
|4,300mAh
|Wired Charging
|60W
|45W
|25W
|Wireless Charging
|Super Fast Wireless Charging
|Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Series: Prices, Specifications, Features
Samsung Galaxy Buds4 costs Rs 16,999 in India, whereas the superior Galaxy Buds4 Pro is priced at Rs 22,999. Both TWS will be available for purchase via Amazon and the Samsung India online store from March 11, 2026.
The Galaxy Buds4 will arrive in Black and White colours, whereas the Buds4 Pro will be available in an additional Pink Gold colour option.
The Galaxy Buds4 Pro features a canal-fit architecture, a newly engineered wider woofer that claims to increase effective speaker area by nearly 20 per cent, and a two-way speaker system for rich bass and detailed treble with support for 24-bit/96kHz hi-fi audio. It also features enhanced Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC that intelligently adjust based on ear shape and wearing conditions, along with Head Gesture controls, and hands-free access to AI assistants like Bixby, Google Gemini, and Perplexity.
The Galaxy Buds4 features an open-fit design tailored for all-day wear while retaining enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ, and Super Clear Call technology.
|Category
|Galaxy Buds4 Pro
|Galaxy Buds4
|Design Type
|Canal-fit design
|Open-fit design
|Design Identity
|Blade design, premium metal finish, engraved pinch control
|Blade design, premium finish, pinch control
|Fit & Comfort
|Smaller ergonomic head, optimized via computational ear data (10,000+ simulations)
|Smaller ergonomic head, optimized via computational ear data
|Speaker System
|Two-way speaker (Wider Woofer + Tweeter)
|Standard enhanced speaker system
|Woofer
|New wider woofer (≈20% larger effective area vs previous gen)
|—
|Audio Quality
|24-bit / 96kHz Hi-Fi audio
|High-quality adaptive audio
|Adaptive EQ
|Enhanced Adaptive EQ (real-time ear-shape analysis)
|Enhanced Adaptive EQ
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Enhanced ANC + Adaptive ANC
|Enhanced ANC
|Noise Optimization
|Real-time wearing-condition analysis
|Real-time wearing-condition analysis
|Call Quality
|Super Clear Call (super wideband + ML noise reduction)
|Super Clear Call
|AI Integration
|Hands-free AI access (Bixby, Google Gemini, Perplexity)
|Hands-free AI access
|Head Gesture Controls
|Yes
|—