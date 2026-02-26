ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Launches Galaxy S26 Series Alongside Galaxy Buds4 Series TWS In India: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the Galaxy S26 Series in India and global markets at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. The top-spec Galaxy S26 Ultra draws power from a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform for Galaxy and sports an upgraded 200MP quad rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the standard and Plus variants are powered by a 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset and sport a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The new lineup runs on Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.5 interface on top.

The South Korean giant also announced the new Galaxy Buds4 series alongside its flagship smartphone lineup. Both the TWS feature a transparent clamshell-type cradle charging case and pitch control area on the earpieces. While the Buds4 Pro feature Adaptive ANC alongside Enhanced ANC, the Buds4 sports only the latter. The Pro model also comes with hands-free gesture controls and a new wider woofer.

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 And Galaxy Buds4 Pro TWS In India: Prices, Specifications (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,39,999, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,59,999, and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model is priced at Rs 1,89,999.

Samsung Launches Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra In India: Prices, Specifications (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus come with 12GB RAM. The standard model costs Rs 87,999 for the base 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,07,999 for the 512GB storage model. The Plus variant, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,19,999 for the base 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,39,999 for the 512GB storage model.

Model RAM Storage Price (INR) Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB 256GB Rs 1,39,999 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB 512GB Rs 1,59,999 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 16GB 1TB Rs 1,89,999 Samsung Galaxy S26 12GB 256GB Rs 87,999 Samsung Galaxy S26 12GB 512GB Rs 1,07,999 Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 12GB 256GB Rs 1,19,999 Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 12GB 512GB Rs 1,39,999

The entire Galaxy S26 series is available for pre-order and features shared colour options, including Cobalt Violet, White, Black, and Sky Blue. The device will also be available in Pink Gold and Silver Shadow colours exclusively on Samsung.com.