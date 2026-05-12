Samsung Launches Certified Re-Newed Programme In India Offering Refurbished Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, A56 5G, And Others At Lower Prices
The Certified Re-Newed Programme offers refurbished models such as Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy A56 5G, and Galaxy A36 5G.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the launch of the Certified Re-Newed programme in India. It brings refurbished Galaxy devices, including flagship and mid-range models, to customers at reduced prices, while maintaining company standards for reliability, security, and user experience. The current list of refurbished phones includes Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy A56 5G, and Galaxy A36 5G.
Samsung highlights that the Certified Re-Newed programme reflects the South Korean tech giant’s focus on making its expensive devices more affordable for a wider section of people. With the Certified Re-Newed programme, the company encourages people to buy old yet relevant premium and mid-range devices with certified reliability, security, and user experience. This also reduces e-waste and the environmental impact of making new phones.
Since in recent times, prices of every new smartphone have increased due to a price rise in RAM and storage, the Certified Re-Newed programme makes a lot of sense.
Samsung Certified Re-Newed Programme: Price and availability
The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at Rs 97,499 with EMIs starting from Rs 4,727.40. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Galaxy S25 costs Rs 58,749 with EMIs starting from Rs 2,848.54.
The Galaxy A56 5G comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 31,499 with EMIs starting from Rs 1,512.36, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 32,749 with EMIs starting from Rs 1,572.37.
The Galaxy A36 5G comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 23,249 with EMIs starting from Rs 1,116.25, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,499 with EMIs starting from Rs 1,176.27.
All devices under the Certified Re-Newed programme are available for purchase via Samsung’s official website (samsung.com) and the Samsung Shop app across India.
|Refurbished Model
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|EMI starts from
|Availablity
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 97,499
|Rs 4,727.40
|Samsung’s official website (samsung.com) | Samsung Shop app
|Galaxy S25
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 58,749
|Rs 2,848.54
|Galaxy A56 5G
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 31,499
|Rs 1,512.36
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 32,749
|Rs 1,572.37
|Galaxy A36 5G
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 23,249
|Rs 1,116.25
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 24,499
|Rs 1,176.27
Samsung assured quality
Samsung states that all devices under the Certified Re-Newed programme go through a comprehensive in-house refurbishment process, which includes detailed inspection, functional testing, and software validation. The company assures that the refurbished devices are restored using genuine Samsung parts and are packaged in new boxes.
It is highlighted that each device is reset for complete data removal and features the latest software updates for long-term usability. The refurbished devices also come with a one-year manufacturer's warranty, similar to the new Galaxy smartphones.