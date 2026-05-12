ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Launches Certified Re-Newed Programme In India Offering Refurbished Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, A56 5G, And Others At Lower Prices

Devices under the Certified Re-Newed programme are available via Samsung’s official website and the Samsung Shop app across India. ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the launch of the Certified Re-Newed programme in India. It brings refurbished Galaxy devices, including flagship and mid-range models, to customers at reduced prices, while maintaining company standards for reliability, security, and user experience. The current list of refurbished phones includes Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy A56 5G, and Galaxy A36 5G.

Samsung highlights that the Certified Re-Newed programme reflects the South Korean tech giant’s focus on making its expensive devices more affordable for a wider section of people. With the Certified Re-Newed programme, the company encourages people to buy old yet relevant premium and mid-range devices with certified reliability, security, and user experience. This also reduces e-waste and the environmental impact of making new phones.

Since in recent times, prices of every new smartphone have increased due to a price rise in RAM and storage, the Certified Re-Newed programme makes a lot of sense.

Samsung Certified Re-Newed Programme: Price and availability

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at Rs 97,499 with EMIs starting from Rs 4,727.40. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Galaxy S25 costs Rs 58,749 with EMIs starting from Rs 2,848.54.

The Galaxy A56 5G comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 31,499 with EMIs starting from Rs 1,512.36, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 32,749 with EMIs starting from Rs 1,572.37.