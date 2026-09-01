Samsung Launches Its Most Affordable 14-Inch Galaxy Book6 Laptop To Rival Apple MacBook Neo
Samsung has introduced a new 14-inch Galaxy Book6, aimed at offering a more affordable option in the wider Galaxy Book6 range.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the launch of a new Galaxy Book6 laptop in the global markets. It features a 14-inch WUXGA LCD display, up to an Intel Core 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, a 2MP camera, and a 61.2Wh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device runs the Windows 11 operating system (OS).
Samsung says the new laptop is priced from $799 (approximately Rs 76,000). The device is aimed at providing more people with access to its Galaxy Book range. It joins the existing Galaxy Book6 lineup as a more affordable option for everyday use, rivalling the Apple Neo, which was also launched with the same purpose.
Mincheol Lee, head of Samsung's Galaxy Ecosystems Business Team, said the new laptop was built to offer dependable performance, long battery life and the same design style as other Galaxy Book6 models, but at a lower price.
Samsung Galaxy Book6: Availability
The new Galaxy Book6 is available in select markets, with more regions expected to follow. Buyers can choose between 8GB or 16GB of RAM, along with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage options. Samsung notes that specifications and availability of the new laptop may vary depending on the region.
Samsung Expands the Galaxy Book6 Lineup, Making Galaxy Book More Accessiblehttps://t.co/kwUW50xN7l— Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) August 31, 2026
Samsung Galaxy Book6: Specifications
The Galaxy Book6 measures 15.7mm in thickness and weighs 1.35kg, making it lightweight and easy to carry. It is said to keep a clean, symmetrical look of the wider Galaxy Book6 range with a centred logo for a unified appearance. The laptop is available in a classic Grey finish, alongside a new Violet Silver colour option, offered for the first time on a Galaxy Book device.
It sports a 14-inch WUXGA LCD (1920 x 1200 resolution) display with 350 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by Intel's latest Core Series 3 processors — Core 3 and 5 chips — paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It has an Intel Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with up to 15 TOPS to run AI tasks.
The device has a 2MP front-facing camera with 1080p Full-HD video recording capability. It features internal dual-array digital microphones and dual 2W stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos.
The laptop offers up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it suitable for work, study or entertainment throughout the day. It also supports 45W fast charging, which delivers around 33 per cent battery in just 30 minutes. The device runs 64-bit Windows 11 Home and Pro versions.
|Parameters
|Details
|Dimension
|313.0 x 221.0 x 15.7mm
|Weight
|1.35kg
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro 25H2 (64-bit) / Windows 11 Home 25H2 (64-bit)
Linux (Console only)
|Display
|14-inch LCD WUXGA (1920×1200), 350 nits
|Processor
|Intel Core 5 processor
Intel Core 3 processor
|NPU
|Intel NPU (up to 15 TOPS)
|Graphic
|Intel Graphics
|Network
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, 802.11 ax 2×2
|Color
|Violet Silver, Grey
|Memory
|8GB/16GB (LPDDR5X)
|Storage
|256GB/512GB/1TB (PCle)
|Camera
|2MP (1080p FHD)
|Microphone/Speaker
|Internal Dual Array Digital Microphones
Stereo speaker (2Wx2), Dolby Atmos®
|Keyboard
|Pro keyboard (Non-Backlit keyboard)
|Trackpad
|Clickpad
|Battery
|61.2 Wh (Typical)
|Charging
|45W USB Type-C Adapter
|Port
|USB Type-C x 2, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4 port (Supports 4K@30)
Headphone/Microphone