ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Launches Its Most Affordable 14-Inch Galaxy Book6 Laptop To Rival Apple MacBook Neo

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the launch of a new Galaxy Book6 laptop in the global markets. It features a 14-inch WUXGA LCD display, up to an Intel Core 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, a 2MP camera, and a 61.2Wh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device runs the Windows 11 operating system (OS).

Samsung says the new laptop is priced from $799 (approximately Rs 76,000). The device is aimed at providing more people with access to its Galaxy Book range. It joins the existing Galaxy Book6 lineup as a more affordable option for everyday use, rivalling the Apple Neo, which was also launched with the same purpose.

Mincheol Lee, head of Samsung's Galaxy Ecosystems Business Team, said the new laptop was built to offer dependable performance, long battery life and the same design style as other Galaxy Book6 models, but at a lower price.

Samsung Galaxy Book6: Availability

The new Galaxy Book6 is available in select markets, with more regions expected to follow. Buyers can choose between 8GB or 16GB of RAM, along with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage options. Samsung notes that specifications and availability of the new laptop may vary depending on the region.