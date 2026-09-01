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Samsung Launches Its Most Affordable 14-Inch Galaxy Book6 Laptop To Rival Apple MacBook Neo

Samsung has introduced a new 14-inch Galaxy Book6, aimed at offering a more affordable option in the wider Galaxy Book6 range.

Samsung Launches A New 14-Inch Galaxy Book6 Laptop In Select Global Markets, Rivalling Apple Neo
Samsung Galaxy Book6 comes in Grey and Violet Silver colours. (Image Credit: Samsung Global Newsroom)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 1, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the launch of a new Galaxy Book6 laptop in the global markets. It features a 14-inch WUXGA LCD display, up to an Intel Core 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, a 2MP camera, and a 61.2Wh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device runs the Windows 11 operating system (OS).

Samsung says the new laptop is priced from $799 (approximately Rs 76,000). The device is aimed at providing more people with access to its Galaxy Book range. It joins the existing Galaxy Book6 lineup as a more affordable option for everyday use, rivalling the Apple Neo, which was also launched with the same purpose.

Mincheol Lee, head of Samsung's Galaxy Ecosystems Business Team, said the new laptop was built to offer dependable performance, long battery life and the same design style as other Galaxy Book6 models, but at a lower price.

Samsung Galaxy Book6: Availability

The new Galaxy Book6 is available in select markets, with more regions expected to follow. Buyers can choose between 8GB or 16GB of RAM, along with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage options. Samsung notes that specifications and availability of the new laptop may vary depending on the region.

Samsung Galaxy Book6: Specifications

The Galaxy Book6 measures 15.7mm in thickness and weighs 1.35kg, making it lightweight and easy to carry. It is said to keep a clean, symmetrical look of the wider Galaxy Book6 range with a centred logo for a unified appearance. The laptop is available in a classic Grey finish, alongside a new Violet Silver colour option, offered for the first time on a Galaxy Book device.

It sports a 14-inch WUXGA LCD (1920 x 1200 resolution) display with 350 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by Intel's latest Core Series 3 processors — Core 3 and 5 chips — paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It has an Intel Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with up to 15 TOPS to run AI tasks.

The device has a 2MP front-facing camera with 1080p Full-HD video recording capability. It features internal dual-array digital microphones and dual 2W stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos.

The laptop offers up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it suitable for work, study or entertainment throughout the day. It also supports 45W fast charging, which delivers around 33 per cent battery in just 30 minutes. The device runs 64-bit Windows 11 Home and Pro versions.

ParametersDetails
Dimension313.0 x 221.0 x 15.7mm
Weight1.35kg
OSWindows 11 Pro 25H2 (64-bit) / Windows 11 Home 25H2 (64-bit)
Linux (Console only)
Display14-inch LCD WUXGA (1920×1200), 350 nits
ProcessorIntel Core 5 processor
Intel Core 3 processor
NPUIntel NPU (up to 15 TOPS)
GraphicIntel Graphics
NetworkWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, 802.11 ax 2×2
ColorViolet Silver, Grey
Memory8GB/16GB (LPDDR5X)
Storage256GB/512GB/1TB (PCle)
Camera2MP (1080p FHD)
Microphone/SpeakerInternal Dual Array Digital Microphones
Stereo speaker (2Wx2), Dolby Atmos®
KeyboardPro keyboard (Non-Backlit keyboard)
TrackpadClickpad
Battery61.2 Wh (Typical)
Charging45W USB Type-C Adapter
PortUSB Type-C x 2, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4 port (Supports 4K@30)
Headphone/Microphone
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched Globally With 50 MP Triple Rear Camera & Exynos 2500 Chip

TAGGED:

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK6 PRICE
SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK6 AVAILABILITY
SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK6 SPECIFICATIONS
SAMSUNG
SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK6

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