Samsung Launches 2026 Vision AI TV Lineup In India, With Micro RGB Display: Price, Features
Samsung India has unveiled its full 2026 Vision AI TV lineup comprising 72 models across six variants.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the 2026 iteration of the Vision AI TV lineup in India. It introduced 72 models across six variants, which includes Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, The Frame, Mini LED and UHD. With the help of the latest iteration, Samsung aims to offer Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based viewing and personalisation features across different display technologies.
Notably, the South Korea-based tech giant has also introduced its latest Micro RGB display technology in India. It includes features such as AI-powered upscaling, scene-based sound optimisation, gaming-centric improvements, and integrated AI assistants such as Bixby, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity.
2026 Vision AI TV Lineup: Price, availability, offers
The 2026 Vision AI TV lineup starts from Rs 36,990 for the UHD display technology and go Rs 1.25 lakh and above for the latest Micro RGB TVs. The 2026 lineup will be available for purchase via Samsung’s official website (samsung.com), Samsung retail stores, and leading offline and online retail stores from May 27, 2026, today.
As part of the launch offer for a limited time, Samsung is providing a soundbar worth Rs 1.02 lakh and Music Studio worth Rs 23,990 for free. Moreover, customers can also receive a cashback of up to 20 per cent and flexible EMI options when purchasing the latest TV from the Vision AI lineup.
|Variant
|Starting Price
|UHD
|Rs 36,990
|Mini LED
|Rs 42,990
|Neo QLED
|Rs 52,990
|Frame
|Rs 56,990
|OLED
|Rs 1,14,990
|Micro RGB
|Rs 1,24,990
2026 Vision AI TV Lineup: Micro RGB
The newly introduced Micro RGB TVs in the 2026 lineup are available in the R95H and R85H series across screen sizes from 55 to 115 inches. The technology uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs for precise light control, richer detail and more natural colour reproduction.
The flagship R95H features both Safety for Eyes and Circadian Rhythm Display certifications from German testing institute VDE, highlighting Samsung's emphasis on viewing comfort alongside picture performance.
The Micro RGB series features Vision AI Companion (VAC) and AI-based picture optimisation. It also includes Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro, and RGB HDR Pro features.
The Micro RGB AI Engine Pro feature helps the TV to fine-tune colour, motion and depth. While the Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and RGB HDR Pro using Samsung’s AI technology to refine picture quality by optimising colour and contrast scene by scene
Samsung has also highlighted that these models support BT.2020 colour coverage.
2026 Vision AI TV Lineup: OLED
Samsung's 2026 OLED lineup comprises the S95H, S90H and S85H models. Glare-Free technology is now offered on both the S95H and S90H models, which was previously available on the S95H model. The flagship S95H variant adds Pantone Validated ArtfulColor tuning and Samsung Art Store access. It also includes a FloatLayer Design for a lighter aesthetic presence.
For gaming and sports, the OLED lineup includes Ultimate Gaming Pack to keep fast motion crisp and responsive. These models support up to 165Hz refresh rate, along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. Samsung has also added AI Soccer Mode across the OLED range, which automatically adjusts picture and sound settings during football matches.
2026 Vision AI TV Lineup: The Frame
The Frame (LS03H) of the latest iteration continues to perform the dual roles of a TV and art display. It offers access to more than 3,000 curated artworks through Art Mode, alongside QLED picture quality and Glare-Free technology.
2026 Vision AI TV Lineup: Neo QLED
The 2026 Neo QLED range includes the QN80H and QN70H models. Samsung says that the TVs use Quantum Mini LED technology for more precise lighting control and improved contrast. They are powered by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Processor, which handles AI-based picture and sound optimisation. It also supports 4K AI upscaling and up to 144Hz refresh rates on select models.
The Neo QLED TVs include Vision AI Companion platform, which can display contextual information on-screen while users are watching content.
2026 Vision AI TV Lineup: Mini LED
The 2026 Mini LED line-up includes the M80H and M70H models. The range brings AI-based viewing features and Mini LED technology to more affordable price points.
They also support Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for smoother gameplay and fast-moving content. The lineup is powered by NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and AI Sound Controller feature, which adjusts dialogue and sound effects dynamically in real time.