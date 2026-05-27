ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Launches 2026 Vision AI TV Lineup In India, With Micro RGB Display: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the 2026 iteration of the Vision AI TV lineup in India. It introduced 72 models across six variants, which includes Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, The Frame, Mini LED and UHD. With the help of the latest iteration, Samsung aims to offer Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based viewing and personalisation features across different display technologies.

Notably, the South Korea-based tech giant has also introduced its latest Micro RGB display technology in India. It includes features such as AI-powered upscaling, scene-based sound optimisation, gaming-centric improvements, and integrated AI assistants such as Bixby, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity.

2026 Vision AI TV Lineup: Price, availability, offers

The 2026 Vision AI TV lineup starts from Rs 36,990 for the UHD display technology and go Rs 1.25 lakh and above for the latest Micro RGB TVs. The 2026 lineup will be available for purchase via Samsung’s official website (samsung.com), Samsung retail stores, and leading offline and online retail stores from May 27, 2026, today.

As part of the launch offer for a limited time, Samsung is providing a soundbar worth Rs 1.02 lakh and Music Studio worth Rs 23,990 for free. Moreover, customers can also receive a cashback of up to 20 per cent and flexible EMI options when purchasing the latest TV from the Vision AI lineup.

Variant Starting Price UHD Rs 36,990 Mini LED Rs 42,990 Neo QLED Rs 52,990 Frame Rs 56,990 OLED Rs 1,14,990 Micro RGB Rs 1,24,990

2026 Vision AI TV Lineup: Micro RGB

The newly introduced Micro RGB TVs in the 2026 lineup are available in the R95H and R85H series across screen sizes from 55 to 115 inches. The technology uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs for precise light control, richer detail and more natural colour reproduction.

The flagship R95H features both Safety for Eyes and Circadian Rhythm Display certifications from German testing institute VDE, highlighting Samsung's emphasis on viewing comfort alongside picture performance.

The Micro RGB series features Vision AI Companion (VAC) and AI-based picture optimisation. It also includes Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro, and RGB HDR Pro features.