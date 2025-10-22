Samsung Launched Galaxy XR Headset With Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 SoC And Android XR OS: Price, Specifications, Availability
The Galaxy XR headset is deeply integrated with Gemini AI, enabling users to perform tasks using gestures, voice commands, and eye movements.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 11:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Galaxy XR headset at its October 2025 Galaxy Unpacked Event. It has been introduced as the company’s first extended reality (XR) headset, which integrates augmented reality (AR) elements into real-world environments via two lenses on the inside. The headset features 90Hz micro-OLED displays, a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, 3D photo and video capturing ability, multiple cameras, eye tracking, and up to 2 hours of battery life on general use. It runs on Google’s new Android XR platform, which was developed in collaboration with Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm.
Samsung Galaxy XR headset: Price, availability
The Samsung Galaxy XR headset is priced at $1,799 (around Rs 1.5 lakh) for the single 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in the US. Meanwhile, the headset with the same specifications costs KRW 2,690,000 (around Rs 1.65 lakh) in South Korea.
For those who prefer not to pay the full price of the headset at once, Samsung allows them to buy the headset at $149 (around Rs 13,000) per month for 12 months in the US.
It is currently available only in the US and South Korea and can be purchased via the company’s online store. Samsung has not announced the launch of the Galaxy XR headset in India. The device is offered in a single Silver Shadow shade.
Samsung Galaxy XR headset: Specifications
The Galaxy XR headset features micro-OLED displays with a resolution of 3,552 x 3,840 pixels, totalling 27 million pixels, 6.3-micron pixel pitch, a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, 100 degrees of vertical and 109 degrees of horizontal field of view.
It is powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device features a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for advanced AI processing.
The Galaxy XR headset is ergonomically designed to distribute pressure across the forehead and the back of the head. It weighs 545 grams, and to keep the device light and compact, the battery pack is separate from the headset, which weighs 302 grams and lasts up to 2 hours during general use and 2.5 hours while watching videos.
It also features a detachable light shield, which enhances comfort when removed, and offers deeper visual immersion by blocking external light when it is attached.
The headset comes equipped with an array of cameras, eye trackers, and sensors. It is capable of capturing 3D photos and videos with a 6.5MP camera.
The Galaxy XR headset features two 2-way speakers (woofer and tweeter), a six-microphone array, and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.
It runs on Google’s Android XR platform and is deeply integrated with Gemini AI at the system level, which allows users to perform tasks via voice, gestures, and vision. The device also features Google apps, like Google Maps, YouTube, Circle to Search, Google Photos, and more.
|Features
|Details
|Memory
|16GB Memory
256GB Storage
|Display
|3,552 x 3,840, 27 million pixels Micro-OLED 6.3‑micron pixel pitch
95% DCI‑P3
Refresh rates: 60Hz, 72Hz (Default), 90Hz (Up to, upon service request)
Field of View 109 degrees horizontal and 100 degrees vertical
|Chip
|Snapdragon® XR2+ Gen 2 Platform
|Camera
|Supports 3D Photo & video capture
18mm / F2.0
6.5MP*
*Resolution may vary depending on use case
|Sensors
|Two High-resolution Pass-through cameras
Six World-facing tracking cameras
Four Eye-tracking Cameras
Five Inertial Measurement Units(IMUs)
One Depth sensor One Flicker sensor
|Optic (Iris)
|Supports iris recognition
– Use iris recognition to unlock the device and to enter passwords in certain apps.
|Audio and Video
|Two, 2 Way speaker(Woofer + Tweeter)
Six Microphones array
– Multiple microphones among the six microphones support beamforming feature depending on the use case
Audio Playback
– Codec : MP3, AMR-NB/WB, AAC/ AAC+/ eAAC+, Vorbis, FLAC, Opus, Dolby Digital (AC3), Dolby Digital Plus(E-AC3) , Dolby ATMOS(E-AC3 JOC, AC4)
Video Playing Resolution
UHD 8K(7680 x 4320)@60fps
Video Playback (Supports HDR10 and HLG) – Codec : H.263, H.264, HEVC, MV-HEVC, MPEG-4, VC-1, VP8, VP9, AV1
|Battery
|Up to 2 hours of general use*
Video watching up to 2.5 hours**
Galaxy XR can be used while charging the battery. *Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, and many other factors. General usage tested with Wi-Fi connection turned on, video playback from YouTube playing in a virtual environment, Google Chrome internet browser with three websites open and Google Meet with Avatar setting turned on. **Video playback tested in a virtual environment using 2D video content from YouTube.
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7(802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
BT 5.4 (Up to)
|Interpupillary Distance (IPD)
|54~70mm
Vision Correction Galaxy XR supports vision correction through separately purchasable optical-inserts.*
*Prescription lenses are sold separately.
|Weight
|545g* (w/ forehead cushion) Weight may vary depending on whether light shield is attached or not
Separate battery weighs 302g.
*The weight of the product specified above includes the weight of the device with the Forehead cushion only. The weight of the product was measured without other attachments such as Cushion size adjusters and Light shields.