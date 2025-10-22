ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Launched Galaxy XR Headset With Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 SoC And Android XR OS: Price, Specifications, Availability

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Galaxy XR headset at its October 2025 Galaxy Unpacked Event. It has been introduced as the company’s first extended reality (XR) headset, which integrates augmented reality (AR) elements into real-world environments via two lenses on the inside. The headset features 90Hz micro-OLED displays, a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, 3D photo and video capturing ability, multiple cameras, eye tracking, and up to 2 hours of battery life on general use. It runs on Google’s new Android XR platform, which was developed in collaboration with Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: Price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy XR headset is priced at $1,799 (around Rs 1.5 lakh) for the single 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in the US. Meanwhile, the headset with the same specifications costs KRW 2,690,000 (around Rs 1.65 lakh) in South Korea.

For those who prefer not to pay the full price of the headset at once, Samsung allows them to buy the headset at $149 (around Rs 13,000) per month for 12 months in the US.

It is currently available only in the US and South Korea and can be purchased via the company’s online store. Samsung has not announced the launch of the Galaxy XR headset in India. The device is offered in a single Silver Shadow shade.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: Specifications