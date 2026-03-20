ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Forever Programme In India: Here’s How It Works

In picture - (from left to right ) Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S26 ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Forever programme in India. It is a new ownership model that makes flagship smartphones, like the latest Galaxy S26 Series from the South Korean tech giant, more accessible in the country.

The company mentions that the programme is designed to address people’s growing interest in the premium smartphone segment. Under the Galaxy Forever programme, customers receive a 50 per cent upfront discount with an assured buyback “after one year with a no-questions-asked-return policy.” Samsung says the policy is backed by its Care+ protection service.

The tech giant highlights that the ownership programme currently applies to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus devices. The Galaxy Forever programme is available on Samsung’s official website (samsung.com) and across 1,500+ Samsung Experience Stores across India. It is worth noting that this ownership is similar to Google’s Pixel Upgrade Program in India.

Galaxy Forever Programme: How does it work

The Galaxy Forever Programme from Samsung allows customers to own a Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Plus for one year. Customers will only have to pay half of the device cost in 12 no-cost Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) through their credit card or Samsung Finance+ — a digital lending platform for buying Samsung products.

The Galaxy Forever programme is applicable to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus devices. (Image Credit: Samsung Newsroom)

After one year, customers who opted for the Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Plus devices through credit card payment can either return the smartphone and get a 50 per cent assured buyback or keep the handset and pay the remaining 50 per cent through 12 no-cost EMIs.