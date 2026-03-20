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Samsung Introduces Galaxy Forever Programme In India: Here’s How It Works

Samsung’s Galaxy Forever programme is available on the company’s official website and across 1,500+ Samsung Experience Stores across India.

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Forever Programme In India: Here’s How It Works
In picture - (from left to right ) Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S26 (Image Credit: Samsung)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 20, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Forever programme in India. It is a new ownership model that makes flagship smartphones, like the latest Galaxy S26 Series from the South Korean tech giant, more accessible in the country.

The company mentions that the programme is designed to address people’s growing interest in the premium smartphone segment. Under the Galaxy Forever programme, customers receive a 50 per cent upfront discount with an assured buyback “after one year with a no-questions-asked-return policy.” Samsung says the policy is backed by its Care+ protection service.

The tech giant highlights that the ownership programme currently applies to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus devices. The Galaxy Forever programme is available on Samsung’s official website (samsung.com) and across 1,500+ Samsung Experience Stores across India. It is worth noting that this ownership is similar to Google’s Pixel Upgrade Program in India.

Galaxy Forever Programme: How does it work

The Galaxy Forever Programme from Samsung allows customers to own a Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Plus for one year. Customers will only have to pay half of the device cost in 12 no-cost Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) through their credit card or Samsung Finance+ — a digital lending platform for buying Samsung products.

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Forever Programme In India: Here’s How It Works
The Galaxy Forever programme is applicable to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus devices. (Image Credit: Samsung Newsroom)

After one year, customers who opted for the Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Plus devices through credit card payment can either return the smartphone and get a 50 per cent assured buyback or keep the handset and pay the remaining 50 per cent through 12 no-cost EMIs.

Meanwhile, customers who opted for the Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Plus devices through Samsung Finance+ can simply return the device and upgrade to the next Galaxy flagship smartphone. They can retain the device by paying the remaining 50 per cent in the 13th month.

Samsung mentions that the Galaxy Forever programme also includes the Samsung Care+ protection plan worth Rs 13,999 for 13 months. It covers accidental and liquid damage with zero deductibles. The company says that the Samsung Care+ in the Galaxy Forever programme ensures device protection and a no-questions-asked return policy from day one.

Galaxy Forever Programme: How much interest will customers have to pay

Customers who opt for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which starts from Rs 1.40 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, will have to pay an EMI of Rs 6,583.21. It includes Rs 749.92 as Galaxy Forever programme fee and Rs 5,833.29 as EMI of the device.

Meanwhile, customers who opted for the Galaxy S26 Plus, worth Rs 1.20 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, will have to pay an EMI of Rs 5,749.88, which includes Rs 749.92 as Galaxy Forever fee and Rs 4,999.96 as EMI of the device.

ModelStarting PriceDevice's EMIGalaxy Forever programme FeeTotal Payable Amount
Galaxy S26 PlusRs 1,19,999Rs 4,999.96Rs 749.92Rs 6,583.21
Galaxy S28 UltraRs 1,39,999Rs 5,833.29Rs 749.92Rs 5,749.88

The tech giant mentions that it has partnered with Servify and DMI Finance for seamless upgrades, returns, and automated settlements.

Moreover, the ownership programme is also available to select corporate employees and students. Eligible users can access these exclusive ownership benefits via the Samsung Corporate+ and Student+ online stores.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: India vs Global Price Comparison - Where’s The Best Bargain?

TAGGED:

GALAXY FOREVER PROGRAM
HOW GALAXY FOREVER PROGRAM WORKS
GALAXY S26 ULTRA
SAMSUNG
SAMSUNG GALAXY FOREVER

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