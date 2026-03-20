Samsung Introduces Galaxy Forever Programme In India: Here’s How It Works
Samsung’s Galaxy Forever programme is available on the company’s official website and across 1,500+ Samsung Experience Stores across India.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Forever programme in India. It is a new ownership model that makes flagship smartphones, like the latest Galaxy S26 Series from the South Korean tech giant, more accessible in the country.
The company mentions that the programme is designed to address people’s growing interest in the premium smartphone segment. Under the Galaxy Forever programme, customers receive a 50 per cent upfront discount with an assured buyback “after one year with a no-questions-asked-return policy.” Samsung says the policy is backed by its Care+ protection service.
The tech giant highlights that the ownership programme currently applies to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus devices. The Galaxy Forever programme is available on Samsung’s official website (samsung.com) and across 1,500+ Samsung Experience Stores across India. It is worth noting that this ownership is similar to Google’s Pixel Upgrade Program in India.
Galaxy Forever Programme: How does it work
The Galaxy Forever Programme from Samsung allows customers to own a Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Plus for one year. Customers will only have to pay half of the device cost in 12 no-cost Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) through their credit card or Samsung Finance+ — a digital lending platform for buying Samsung products.
After one year, customers who opted for the Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Plus devices through credit card payment can either return the smartphone and get a 50 per cent assured buyback or keep the handset and pay the remaining 50 per cent through 12 no-cost EMIs.
Meanwhile, customers who opted for the Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Plus devices through Samsung Finance+ can simply return the device and upgrade to the next Galaxy flagship smartphone. They can retain the device by paying the remaining 50 per cent in the 13th month.
Samsung mentions that the Galaxy Forever programme also includes the Samsung Care+ protection plan worth Rs 13,999 for 13 months. It covers accidental and liquid damage with zero deductibles. The company says that the Samsung Care+ in the Galaxy Forever programme ensures device protection and a no-questions-asked return policy from day one.
Galaxy Forever Programme: How much interest will customers have to pay
Customers who opt for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which starts from Rs 1.40 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, will have to pay an EMI of Rs 6,583.21. It includes Rs 749.92 as Galaxy Forever programme fee and Rs 5,833.29 as EMI of the device.
Meanwhile, customers who opted for the Galaxy S26 Plus, worth Rs 1.20 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, will have to pay an EMI of Rs 5,749.88, which includes Rs 749.92 as Galaxy Forever fee and Rs 4,999.96 as EMI of the device.
|Model
|Starting Price
|Device's EMI
|Galaxy Forever programme Fee
|Total Payable Amount
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|Rs 1,19,999
|Rs 4,999.96
|Rs 749.92
|Rs 6,583.21
|Galaxy S28 Ultra
|Rs 1,39,999
|Rs 5,833.29
|Rs 749.92
|Rs 5,749.88
The tech giant mentions that it has partnered with Servify and DMI Finance for seamless upgrades, returns, and automated settlements.
Moreover, the ownership programme is also available to select corporate employees and students. Eligible users can access these exclusive ownership benefits via the Samsung Corporate+ and Student+ online stores.