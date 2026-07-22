ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Unveils Gemini-Powered AI Smart Glasses To Rival Ray-Ban Meta Eyewear

Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has introduced its first AI-powered eyewear at Galaxy Unpacked 2026, developed in collaboration with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The launch builds on concepts first shown at Google I/O 2026, extending Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem beyond mobile phones and into wearable eyewear.

Design and partnerships

The eyewear has been designed for everyday use, with a lightweight frame and slim profile intended for daily wear. Samsung worked closely with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker on the designs, resulting in two distinct styles. The Gentle Monster edition features a slim black frame with a straight upper rim and rounded lower edges, while the Warby Parker version has an upswept brow line in brown, designed for everyday versatility. Samsung says fit points such as the forehead and ears were refined based on partner input to improve comfort.

Hardware and performance

The eyewear is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 chipset and includes a built-in camera for visual context. Samsung says the device offers up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, with up to seven additional full charges available through its charging case.