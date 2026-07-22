Samsung Unveils Gemini-Powered AI Smart Glasses To Rival Ray-Ban Meta Eyewear
Samsung has launched intelligent eyewear at Galaxy Unpacked, developed with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, bringing Gemini AI into a hands-free wearable format.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has introduced its first AI-powered eyewear at Galaxy Unpacked 2026, developed in collaboration with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The launch builds on concepts first shown at Google I/O 2026, extending Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem beyond mobile phones and into wearable eyewear.
Design and partnerships
The eyewear has been designed for everyday use, with a lightweight frame and slim profile intended for daily wear. Samsung worked closely with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker on the designs, resulting in two distinct styles. The Gentle Monster edition features a slim black frame with a straight upper rim and rounded lower edges, while the Warby Parker version has an upswept brow line in brown, designed for everyday versatility. Samsung says fit points such as the forehead and ears were refined based on partner input to improve comfort.
Hardware and performance
The eyewear is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 chipset and includes a built-in camera for visual context. Samsung says the device offers up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, with up to seven additional full charges available through its charging case.
Built with Google
The eyewear integrates Google's Gemini AI assistant and runs on the Android XR platform. Google's Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, said the collaboration aims to bring context-aware assistance into everyday life through a familiar wearable design.
Key features
Samsung outlined several core functions for the eyewear:
- Staying in the moment: Summarising messages, reading information aloud, and offering live translation through voice or gesture controls.
- Capturing context: Recording visual information, such as a whiteboard or meeting, and organising it into Notes for later reference.
- Real-time interaction: Providing directions, setting destinations, and offering live translation support.
- Context-aware assistance: Connecting relevant information across tasks to reduce repetition during follow-up interactions.
- Live visual sharing: Allowing users to share what they see during calls or record from their own point of view, hands-free.
Samsung's Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of the Mobile eXperience Business, said the eyewear is intended to bring AI assistance more naturally into daily moments, without requiring users to rely on a screen for every interaction. The company said built-in controls and safeguards are designed to support secure and responsible use of the device.
The intelligent eyewear marks Samsung's latest step in extending its Galaxy AI ecosystem across multiple device types, following the earlier launches of its new Galaxy Z series and Galaxy Watch lineup.