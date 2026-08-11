ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung To Showcase Its Latest Gaming Innovations At Gamescom 2026

Gamescom 2026 wil be held at the Koelnmesse convention centre in Cologne, Germany. ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has announced its participation in Gamescom 2026, where the company plans to demonstrate cross-platform integration between PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. The event will be conducted at the Koelnmesse convention centre in Cologne, Germany, from August 26 to 30, 2026. Gamescom is widely considered the world's largest gaming event, featuring approximately 1,500 software, hardware, and game content companies under this year's theme, "Games Spark Excitement for the Future." Samsung noted that last year's edition attracted 360,000 visitors. Under the booth theme #PlaySamsung, the South Korean tech giant will offer demonstrations of several new hardware products. These include the Odyssey G8—the world's first 6K gaming monitor—the 9100 PRO high-performance Solid-State Drive (SSD), and the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which serves as Samsung's foldable flagship mobile device. Samsung Odyssey G8 6K gaming monitor