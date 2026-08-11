Samsung To Showcase Its Latest Gaming Innovations At Gamescom 2026
Samsung will unveil its latest gaming innovations at Gamescom 2026, including the Odyssey G8 monitor, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and #PlayGalaxy Cup World Finals.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has announced its participation in Gamescom 2026, where the company plans to demonstrate cross-platform integration between PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. The event will be conducted at the Koelnmesse convention centre in Cologne, Germany, from August 26 to 30, 2026. Gamescom is widely considered the world's largest gaming event, featuring approximately 1,500 software, hardware, and game content companies under this year's theme, "Games Spark Excitement for the Future." Samsung noted that last year's edition attracted 360,000 visitors.
Under the booth theme #PlaySamsung, the South Korean tech giant will offer demonstrations of several new hardware products. These include the Odyssey G8—the world's first 6K gaming monitor—the 9100 PRO high-performance Solid-State Drive (SSD), and the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which serves as Samsung's foldable flagship mobile device.
Samsung to Showcase Latest Gaming Innovations at Gamescom 2026https://t.co/ZfrAmUddtO— Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) August 10, 2026
Samsung Odyssey G8 6K gaming monitor
The Odyssey G8, which launched in May 2026, features a dual-mode function that allows users to switch between a 6K resolution at 165Hz and a 3K resolution at 330Hz. The gaming monitor is Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible and supports AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce screen distortion and stuttering during graphically demanding gameplay.
Samsung stated that its booth will host public activities throughout the event, including show matches featuring popular titles like the Sonic series, alongside a product-themed cosplay runway. Visitors will also be able to play Pearl Abyss's open-world action-adventure title Crimson Desert on the Odyssey G8 display to experience the game's native HDR10+ GAMING implementation.
#PlayGalaxy Cup Finals
Alongside this, Samsung will host the world finals of the #PlayGalaxy Cup on August 27 and 28, a global tournament series featuring Galaxy smartphones. The finals will open with a three-player PUBG Mobile match between global gaming influencers before ten qualifying teams from North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Southwest Asia compete for the championship title.