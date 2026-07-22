ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Fold8 Ultra, And Book Style Fold8 Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

(From left to right): Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Fold8, and Galaxy Fold8 Ultra. ( Image Credit: Samsung Electronics )

Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has expanded its range of foldable smartphones and launched the Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and the book style Galaxy Z Fold8, in India, and global markets.

The company says the three devices are designed to offer distinct experiences suited to different types of users, from everyday content consumption to high-end productivity and quick, expressive use.

Pricing and availability

The new book style Galaxy Z Fold8 retails in three RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1.79 lakh, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model costs Rs 2.39 lakh. It is offered in Lavender, Graphite, and Cream colours.