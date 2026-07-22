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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Fold8 Ultra, And Book Style Fold8 Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Z lineup, featuring the Fold8, Fold8 Ultra and Flip8, with upgraded cameras, AI tools and slimmer foldable designs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Fold8 Ultra, And Book Style Fold8 In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
(From left to right): Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Fold8, and Galaxy Fold8 Ultra. (Image Credit: Samsung Electronics)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has expanded its range of foldable smartphones and launched the Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and the book style Galaxy Z Fold8, in India, and global markets.

The company says the three devices are designed to offer distinct experiences suited to different types of users, from everyday content consumption to high-end productivity and quick, expressive use.

Pricing and availability

The new book style Galaxy Z Fold8 retails in three RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1.79 lakh, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model costs Rs 2.39 lakh. It is offered in Lavender, Graphite, and Cream colours.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra also comes in three RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1.99 lakh, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 2.19 lakh, and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model costs Rs 2.59 lakh. It comes in Violet Shadow, Graphite, and Cream shades. The Galaxy Z Flip8 comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1.24 lakh and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh. It is available in Pink, Graphite, and Cream colours.

All three models are available for purchase via Samsung's official website (samsung.com/in). Buyers will also receive a six-month free trial of Google AI Pro, which includes 5TB of cloud storage. Samsung has also improved its Smart Switch tool, allowing iOS users to transfer data wirelessly by scanning a QR code, and added Quick Share compatibility with Apple's AirDrop.

DeviceVariantPrice
Galaxy Z Fold812GB + 256GBRs 1,79,999
12GB + 512GBRs 1,99,999
16GB + 1TBRs 2,39,999
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra12GB + 256GBRs 1,99,999
12GB + 512GBRs 2,19,999
16GB + 1TBRs 2,59,999
Galaxy Z Flip812GB + 256GBRs 1,24,999
12GB + 512GBRs 1,44,999

(This is a developing article.)

Also Read: Samsung's Flex Titanium Technology Promises To Reduce Visible Crease On Galaxy Fold 8: Here's How

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