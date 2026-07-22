Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 With Advanced Health Tracking In India
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9, featuring bigger batteries, brighter displays and new AI-powered health tracking tools.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has launched two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9, in India. Both wearables are designed to offer deeper health insights through continuous wrist-based tracking. The company says the devices combine longer battery life, brighter displays and new AI-powered health features to support round-the-clock wearability.
Pricing and availability
Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is priced at Rs 64,999, and comes in Titanium Silver and Titanium Grey colours. The more affordable smartwatch, Galaxy Watch9 comes in two sizes and connectivity options. The 40mm Bluetooth variant costs Rs 37,999, while the LTE version is priced at Rs 41,999. It comes in Cream and Graphite shades. The 44mm Bluetooth model costs Rs 40,999, while the LTE variant is priced at Rs 44,999. It is offered in Silver and Graphite colours.
Both watches are available for pre-order in India via Samsung's official website (samsung.com/in) with general availability starting from August 4, 2026.
|Device
|Variant
|Price
|Size
|Connectivity
|Galaxy Watch Ultra2
|47mm
|Bluetooth and LTE
|Rs 64,999
|Galaxy Watch9
|40mm
|Bluetooth
|Rs 37,999
|LTE
|Rs 41,999
|44mm
|Bluetooth
|Rs 40,999
|LTE
|Rs 44,999
Galaxy Watch Ultra2: Specifications
The Ultra2 is aimed at outdoor and sports enthusiasts. It includes a Trail Run mode that tracks elevation and terrain, along with a new Nutrition Alert feature that estimates sweat loss and offers hydration guidance. The watch also supports professional diving, rated IP69K, 10 ATM and EN13319 certified, allowing it to automatically track depth, time and water temperature once submerged. Additional diving features, developed with equipment brand Mares, will arrive later this year through a dedicated app.
On the hardware side, the Ultra2 gets an 800 mAh battery, a 35% increase over the previous model, along with the new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. Its display reaches 5,000 nits of brightness, which Samsung says is the highest ever seen on a smartwatch. Despite the larger battery, the watch is 12% thinner than its predecessor, with a shock-resistant titanium casing and lighter bands for improved comfort.
Galaxy Watch9: Specifications
The Watch9 is positioned as an everyday health companion, built for comfort and continuous tracking. It features a lightweight aluminium casing, along with interchangeable soft-touch bands. The watch also runs on the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, with a 390 mAh battery and a 3,000-nit display for clear visibility in various lighting conditions.
New AI health features
Both watches include Samsung's BioActive sensor, which gathers biometric data to generate personalised health guidance. New features across both models include an FDA-cleared Sleep Apnea detection tool, a Vitals feature that flags unusual changes during sleep, a Heart Health Score for cardiovascular monitoring, Daily Cardio Load for training guidance, a Fitness Index for overall physical performance, and a Hearing feature that warns users about unsafe noise levels.
Band options
Samsung is also introducing new band collections for both watches. Ultra2 options include the Marine Band, PeakForm Band and Trail Band, designed for rugged and athletic use. Watch9 offers the Sports Band, Misty Band and Fabric Band, aimed at everyday comfort and style.
Subscriptions and support
Buyers of either watch will get a 60-day free trial of Strava and a two-month free trial of iFIT. Samsung Care+ is also available, offering repair support and extended warranty coverage, which can now be managed directly through the Warranty and Care menu on Galaxy phones running One UI 9.