ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 With Advanced Health Tracking In India

Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has launched two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9, in India. Both wearables are designed to offer deeper health insights through continuous wrist-based tracking. The company says the devices combine longer battery life, brighter displays and new AI-powered health features to support round-the-clock wearability.

Pricing and availability

Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is priced at Rs 64,999, and comes in Titanium Silver and Titanium Grey colours. The more affordable smartwatch, Galaxy Watch9 comes in two sizes and connectivity options. The 40mm Bluetooth variant costs Rs 37,999, while the LTE version is priced at Rs 41,999. It comes in Cream and Graphite shades. The 44mm Bluetooth model costs Rs 40,999, while the LTE variant is priced at Rs 44,999. It is offered in Silver and Graphite colours.

Both watches are available for pre-order in India via Samsung's official website (samsung.com/in) with general availability starting from August 4, 2026.

Device Variant Price Size Connectivity Galaxy Watch Ultra2 47mm Bluetooth and LTE Rs 64,999 Galaxy Watch9 40mm Bluetooth Rs 37,999 LTE Rs 41,999 44mm Bluetooth Rs 40,999 LTE Rs 44,999

Galaxy Watch Ultra2: Specifications

The Ultra2 is aimed at outdoor and sports enthusiasts. It includes a Trail Run mode that tracks elevation and terrain, along with a new Nutrition Alert feature that estimates sweat loss and offers hydration guidance. The watch also supports professional diving, rated IP69K, 10 ATM and EN13319 certified, allowing it to automatically track depth, time and water temperature once submerged. Additional diving features, developed with equipment brand Mares, will arrive later this year through a dedicated app.

On the hardware side, the Ultra2 gets an 800 mAh battery, a 35% increase over the previous model, along with the new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. Its display reaches 5,000 nits of brightness, which Samsung says is the highest ever seen on a smartwatch. Despite the larger battery, the watch is 12% thinner than its predecessor, with a shock-resistant titanium casing and lighter bands for improved comfort.