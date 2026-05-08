Samsung Galaxy Watch Achieves World-First Breakthrough In Fainting Prediction
Samsung has validated a world-first clinical breakthrough, enabling Galaxy Watch6 to predict fainting episodes up to five minutes in advance with 84.6 per cent accuracy.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has announced a world-first clinical breakthrough, demonstrating that the Galaxy Watch6 can predict fainting episodes before they occur. The achievement comes from a joint clinical study conducted with Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital in South Korea, which validates the ability to predict vasovagal syncope (VVS) using biosignals captured by the smartwatch. Notably, the research findings have been published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, Volume 7, Issue 4.
What is Vasovagal syncope (VVS)?
VVS is a condition that occurs when a person’s heart rate and blood pressure drop suddenly due to factors like excessive stress, physical activity, pain, fear, etc, leading to a temporary loss of consciousness. While the fainting episode itself is not life-threatening, the abrupt falls can cause severe secondary injuries, like fractures and concussions. This makes early prediction and prevention of VVS critically important.
According to Professor Junhwan Cho of the Department of Cardiology at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital, up to 40 per cent of people experience VVS at some point in their lifetime, with one-third suffering recurring episodes. "An early warning could give patients advance time to get into a safe position or call for help, which would dramatically reduce the incidence of secondary injuries," he said.
What does the study show?
The research team, led by Professor Cho, evaluated 132 patients exhibiting suspected VVS symptoms during medically induced fainting tests. A Galaxy Watch6 equipped with a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor was used to capture heart rate variability (HRV) data, which was then analysed using an AI algorithm.
For the unversed, a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor is a low-cost optical technology that measures blood volume changes in the microvascular bed of tissue without the requirement of cutting, puncturing, or breaking the skin.
The study showed that the model successfully predicted impending fainting episodes up to five minutes in advance, achieving an accuracy rate of 84.6 per cent, a clinically meaningful sensitivity of 90 per cent, and a specificity of 64 per cent. This marks the first time a commercially available smartwatch has been shown to offer early syncope prediction.
From ‘‘post-care to a model of preventive care”
Samsung has conducted the research as part of a broader ambition to move from a “post-care” health technology to “preventive care.” Jongmin Choi, Head of Health R&D Group at Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience Business, described the study as demonstrative of how wearable technology can reshape healthcare design. "We are committed to driving technological innovation that empowers our users to lead healthier everyday lives," he said.
The South Korean tech giant has confirmed plans to further advance the health monitoring capabilities of its wearable portfolio and deepen collaboration with leading medical institutions to accelerate personalised and preventive health solutions across its device ecosystem.