ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch Achieves World-First Breakthrough In Fainting Prediction

Professor Junhwan Cho of the Department of Cardiology at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital says that up to 40 per cent of people experience VVS at some point in their lifetime. ( Image Credit: Samsung Newsroom )

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced a world-first clinical breakthrough, demonstrating that the Galaxy Watch6 can predict fainting episodes before they occur. The achievement comes from a joint clinical study conducted with Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital in South Korea, which validates the ability to predict vasovagal syncope (VVS) using biosignals captured by the smartwatch. Notably, the research findings have been published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, Volume 7, Issue 4.

What is Vasovagal syncope (VVS)?

VVS is a condition that occurs when a person’s heart rate and blood pressure drop suddenly due to factors like excessive stress, physical activity, pain, fear, etc, leading to a temporary loss of consciousness. While the fainting episode itself is not life-threatening, the abrupt falls can cause severe secondary injuries, like fractures and concussions. This makes early prediction and prevention of VVS critically important.

According to Professor Junhwan Cho of the Department of Cardiology at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital, up to 40 per cent of people experience VVS at some point in their lifetime, with one-third suffering recurring episodes. "An early warning could give patients advance time to get into a safe position or call for help, which would dramatically reduce the incidence of secondary injuries," he said.

What does the study show?

The research team, led by Professor Cho, evaluated 132 patients exhibiting suspected VVS symptoms during medically induced fainting tests. A Galaxy Watch6 equipped with a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor was used to capture heart rate variability (HRV) data, which was then analysed using an AI algorithm.