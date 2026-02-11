ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Announced: What To Expect, Where To Watch Event Live

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the date for the Galaxy Unpacked 2026. The annual event will be held on February 25, 2026, at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), where it is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series and a pair of new earbuds. The event will be hosted in San Francisco, California, United States and live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung India’s YouTube channel. The Galaxy Unpacked 2026

Every year, Samsung launches its Galaxy S Series handsets at the annual Unpacked event in Spring. The lineup, this year, is expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra. Alongwith these, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Buds4 Series, featuring the Galaxy Buds4 and the Galaxy Buds4 Pro.