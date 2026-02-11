Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Announced: What To Expect, Where To Watch Event Live
Customers can pre-register for the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP pass for Rs 999 and receive Rs 5,000 benefits through e-Store voucher.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the date for the Galaxy Unpacked 2026. The annual event will be held on February 25, 2026, at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), where it is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series and a pair of new earbuds. The event will be hosted in San Francisco, California, United States and live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung India’s YouTube channel. The Galaxy Unpacked 2026
Every year, Samsung launches its Galaxy S Series handsets at the annual Unpacked event in Spring. The lineup, this year, is expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra. Alongwith these, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Buds4 Series, featuring the Galaxy Buds4 and the Galaxy Buds4 Pro.
The South-Korean tech giant is also expected to showcase new Galaxy AI features, which are expected to be more functional, personal, and adaptive in nature, enabling users to complete varied tasks seamlessly.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Pre-registrations
Samsung has started the pre-reservations for the upcoming Galaxy devices in India and the global market via its official websites. Interested customers can pre-reserve their spots by paying Rs 999 to receive the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass. Samsung says that pre-booking will enable benefits worth Rs 5,000 via an e-Store voucher while purchasing any of the upcoming devices. Notably, the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass holders will automatically be eligible and enter into the giveaway worth Rs 50,000.
Join us at Samsung #GalaxyUnpacked on February 25, 2026 at 11:30 PM to discover how easy and effortless your day can be with #GalaxyAI.— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 11, 2026
