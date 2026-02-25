ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How To Watch The Event, Galaxy S 26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Series, One UI 8.5 Expected

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will be held today, February 25, 2026, at 11:30 PM IST (10 AM PT/1 PM ET). The annual launch event will be livestreamed via Samsung’s official YouTube channel, Samsung’s official website (samsung.com), and Samsung Newsroom. People who are interested in watching the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event live can view it through the embedded video below:

Hyderabad: Samsung is all set to host its annual launch event, Galaxy Unpacked, for 2026 today in San Francisco, United States (US). At this event, the company will unveil the next-generation Galaxy S Series, expected to be the Galaxy S26 Series. Alongside this, the South Korean tech giant will showcase its latest Galaxy Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, including the Perplexity AI, as part of its AI ecosystem expansion. Samsung says that Galaxy AI features are designed to make users' everyday tasks “easy and effortless”. Apart from this, the company has already started the pre-reservations for the upcoming Galaxy S Series in India and the global markets.

People who want to pre-reserve their spot for the upcoming Galaxy S Series, likely the Galaxy S 26 Series, can visit Samsung’s official website. They will have to fill in their contact details and select their payment method to get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass, priced at Rs 999. Samsung mentions that this pass allows customers to receive an e-Store voucher worth Rs 2,699 and more, which can be used to purchase the upcoming Galaxy S Series.

Moreover, customers with the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass will be able to avail a free storage upgrade in the upcoming Galaxy S Series.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Expected announcements

Samsung has already teased the introduction of its next-generation Galaxy S Series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. Looking at the ongoing pattern, the tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy S 26 Series, which includes the Galaxy S 26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Alongside this, Samsung might also launch the Galaxy Buds 4 Series, including the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

The company could also showcase the finalised version of One UI 8.5, which is currently in beta. Moreover, Samsung may introduce new software features, such as an expanded dark theme and improved support for the Home Up and lock screen widgets.