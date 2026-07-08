Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date Announced: Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide, Flip8 SE, And More Expected
Samsung is expected to switch the Galaxy Z Fold8 with a Wide variant, featuring a wider form factor.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the date for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. It will be hosted in London, UK, on July 22, 2026, where the South Korean giant is expected to unveil the next generation of foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide.
Even though Samsung has not said anything about the upcoming hardware upgrades, it hinted towards a redesigned lineup and more AI-driven and personalised software experiences.
Galaxy Unpacked 2026: When and Where to Watch
As always, the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be available to stream live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel.
The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST (2 PM BST, 9 AM EDT and 3 PM CEST). Those who want to tune in can also register for the event at samsung.com/unpacked to receive updates, teasers, trailers, and information about exclusive pre-order benefits before the event.
The pre-reservation costs Rs 999. Apart from a chance to win a voucher worth Rs 50,000, the ticket offers a voucher worth Rs 2,799 to every registered user along with a promised highest exchange value on the old device.
Expected Devices: Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide, Z Flip8, Z Flip8 SE, Watch9 Series
Samsung's foldable phone lineup usually includes two devices—a book-style foldable named Z Fold and a flip-style foldable named Z Flip. However, this time the tech giant is expected to release three foldable devices, where the usual Z Fold8 is expected to come with a wider frame and a new name: Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide. In addition to dozens of leaks suggesting the existence of the Wide foldable, the teaser tagline—"A New Shape Unfolds"—also hints towards design refinements for the foldable lineup.
The Galaxy Z Flip8 is expected to retain its familiar form factor. Meanwhile, the third device could be an affordable variant of the flip-style device, named Galaxy Z Flip8 FE.
Apart from three handsets, Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch9 series and a bunch of new AI-powered features for the new lineup.
The company said that the next generation of Galaxy devices will combine "intelligent capabilities" to deliver more "personal and adaptive experiences", setting a new standard for the AI era.