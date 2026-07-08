ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date Announced: Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide, Flip8 SE, And More Expected

The Galaxy Unpacked will start at 6:30 PM IST on July 22 ( Samsung Newsroom )

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the date for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. It will be hosted in London, UK, on July 22, 2026, where the South Korean giant is expected to unveil the next generation of foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide.

Even though Samsung has not said anything about the upcoming hardware upgrades, it hinted towards a redesigned lineup and more AI-driven and personalised software experiences.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: When and Where to Watch

As always, the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be available to stream live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel.

The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST (2 PM BST, 9 AM EDT and 3 PM CEST). Those who want to tune in can also register for the event at samsung.com/unpacked to receive updates, teasers, trailers, and information about exclusive pre-order benefits before the event.