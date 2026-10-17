Samsung May Use Exynos Chip In Galaxy S27 Ultra Over Snapdragon Due To Heating Issues
Samsung found Qualcomm's new chip overheating in tests and may switch to Exynos 2700 for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Qualcomm says the claim is wrong.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung may use its own Exynos chipset in the purported Galaxy S27 Ultra, as Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, suffers heating issues. According to a report by SEDaily, if the South Korean tech giant switches to its in-house Exynos SoC, the processor would return to the Ultra lineup after a five-year gap. Qualcomm, however, has strongly denied the claim.
For the past few years, Samsung has exclusively used Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips in its Galaxy S Ultra phones. The Galaxy S27 Ultra was widely expected to follow the same strategy.
However, the report states that Samsung's mobile division recently tested the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. During these tests, the processor allegedly exceeded its safe temperature limits under long, heavy tasks, slowing down its performance.
Samsung reportedly raised these concerns with Qualcomm last month. It set a deadline of mid-October for the problem to be fixed before finalising its chip selection. The report notes that if Qualcomm does not meet Samsung's standards for performance, stability, and heat control, the company will instead deploy the Exynos 2700 in a purported flagship phone.
Qualcomm pushes back
The report notes that Qualcomm has firmly rejected the claims. Don McGuire, the firm's executive vice president and chief marketing officer, stated that the reports of overheating issues in the Galaxy S27 Ultra are "100% NOT accurate".
Exynos 2700
The Exynos 2700 processor was designed by Samsung Electronics' System LSI division. Built on Samsung Foundry's second-generation 2nm process, known as SF2P, the chip features a 10-core CPU. Internal tests reportedly show that it performs on par with, or slightly better than, Qualcomm's chip.
Shifting to the Exynos chip would also help Samsung in other ways. It would cut costs and make better use of the company's chip-making business, which could strengthen its overall position.
What happens next?
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is due to go into mass production later this year. It is expected to launch in early 2027 alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Pro. The report adds that the S27, S27+, and S27 Pro could use the Exynos 2700 in most countries.
Currently, nothing is confirmed. Samsung has not said which chip it will pick, so buyers will have to wait for the official launch.