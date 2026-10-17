ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung May Use Exynos Chip In Galaxy S27 Ultra Over Snapdragon Due To Heating Issues

(Left to right) Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26. ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: Samsung may use its own Exynos chipset in the purported Galaxy S27 Ultra, as Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, suffers heating issues. According to a report by SEDaily, if the South Korean tech giant switches to its in-house Exynos SoC, the processor would return to the Ultra lineup after a five-year gap. Qualcomm, however, has strongly denied the claim.

For the past few years, Samsung has exclusively used Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips in its Galaxy S Ultra phones. The Galaxy S27 Ultra was widely expected to follow the same strategy.

However, the report states that Samsung's mobile division recently tested the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. During these tests, the processor allegedly exceeded its safe temperature limits under long, heavy tasks, slowing down its performance. Samsung reportedly raised these concerns with Qualcomm last month. It set a deadline of mid-October for the problem to be fixed before finalising its chip selection. The report notes that if Qualcomm does not meet Samsung's standards for performance, stability, and heat control, the company will instead deploy the Exynos 2700 in a purported flagship phone. Qualcomm pushes back The report notes that Qualcomm has firmly rejected the claims. Don McGuire, the firm's executive vice president and chief marketing officer, stated that the reports of overheating issues in the Galaxy S27 Ultra are "100% NOT accurate".