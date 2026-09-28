ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Case Renders Reveal New Camera Layout

Reports suggest that a new model named Galaxy S27 Pro would be added to the purported Galaxy S27 Series. ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: Following the launch of Samsung's latest foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Flip8, in India and global markets, Samsung fans are looking ahead to the Galaxy S27 Series. Over the past few months, several reports have hinted at the design and specifications of the upcoming flagship range.

Samsung's next S Series could launch four models, with the Galaxy S27 Ultra as the top-end version. A new report claims the company may change the back design of the phone by making changes to the camera module. An X post shared by a popular tipster, Ice Universe, shows several images of the protective cases for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The post said that at least four cases have appeared so far. Each new case shows the rear camera cut-outs more clearly and more accurately than the one before. The first case gives very few details. It only shows where the camera module sits and the thick area around it. The second shows the openings around the cameras more clearly. The third reveals a sharper outline of the whole camera module.