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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Case Renders Reveal New Camera Layout

Images of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra's protective case show that the handset may receive a redesigned rear camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Case Renders Reveal New Camera Layout
Reports suggest that a new model named Galaxy S27 Pro would be added to the purported Galaxy S27 Series. (Image Credit: Samsung)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Following the launch of Samsung's latest foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Flip8, in India and global markets, Samsung fans are looking ahead to the Galaxy S27 Series. Over the past few months, several reports have hinted at the design and specifications of the upcoming flagship range.

Samsung's next S Series could launch four models, with the Galaxy S27 Ultra as the top-end version. A new report claims the company may change the back design of the phone by making changes to the camera module.

An X post shared by a popular tipster, Ice Universe, shows several images of the protective cases for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The post said that at least four cases have appeared so far. Each new case shows the rear camera cut-outs more clearly and more accurately than the one before.

The first case gives very few details. It only shows where the camera module sits and the thick area around it. The second shows the openings around the cameras more clearly. The third reveals a sharper outline of the whole camera module.

The fourth case is seen as the most accurate. It shows two large camera openings on the left, placed one above the other. On the right, there is an oval-shaped section that contains two separate openings.

According to Ice Universe, the upper opening in the oval section could be for a third telephoto camera. The small round opening below it may be for the LED flash.

This leak raises a big question. If the top opening is for the telephoto lens and the lower one is for the flash, there is no clear cut-out for a laser autofocus sensor. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has this sensor, so people are now guessing whether it will remain.

More details regarding the Galaxy S27 Ultra are expected to emerge in the coming months, which should give a clearer picture of the design and features of the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Earlier reports also suggest the Series may include a new model called the Galaxy S27 Pro, alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

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GALAXY S27 ULTRA CAMERA LAYOUT
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SAMSUNG GALAXY S27 PRO
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SAMSUNG GALAXY S27 ULTRA

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