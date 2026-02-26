ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: India vs Global Price Comparison - Where’s The Best Bargain?

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the much-awaited Galaxy S26 Series in India and global markets. The lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Since the company has released the latest Galaxy S26 Series globally, one might be curious about the price differences between the Indian version and its global counterparts. So, we have compared the domestic prices of the Galaxy S26 Series with the US, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, and more to figure out where Samsung’s latest flagship lineup is the most affordable. With the help of this comparison, one could reach out to family or friends living overseas to have the new handset sent back home.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: India Prices

The top-spec Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Rs 1.60 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, and Rs 1.90 lakh for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.

The base variant, Galaxy S26, is priced at Rs 87,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 1.08 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The mid-variant Galaxy S26 Plus costs Rs 1.20 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 1.40 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Here’s a quick comparison of Indian prices with those in the US, the UK, the UAE, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: US Prices

Models US Prices INR Convert Price Difference (Base variant) Galaxy S26 Ultra $ 1,299.99 Rs 1,39,999 Rs 21,865.24 Galaxy S26 $ 1,099.99 Rs 87,999 Rs -11,960.2 Galaxy S26 Plus $ 1,299.99 Rs 1,19,999 Rs 1,865.24

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: UK Prices

Models UK Prices INR Convert Price Difference (Base variant) Galaxy S26 Ultra £ 1,279 Rs 1,39,999 Rs -17,623.94 Galaxy S26 £ 879 Rs 87,999 Rs -20,328.26 Galaxy S26 Plus £ 1,099 Rs 1,19,999 Rs -15,440.88

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: UAE Prices