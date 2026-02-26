Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: India vs Global Price Comparison - Where’s The Best Bargain?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Series is official in India and globally. Here’s a look at the pricing differences worldwide.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 7:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the much-awaited Galaxy S26 Series in India and global markets. The lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Since the company has released the latest Galaxy S26 Series globally, one might be curious about the price differences between the Indian version and its global counterparts. So, we have compared the domestic prices of the Galaxy S26 Series with the US, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, and more to figure out where Samsung’s latest flagship lineup is the most affordable. With the help of this comparison, one could reach out to family or friends living overseas to have the new handset sent back home.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: India Prices
The top-spec Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Rs 1.60 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, and Rs 1.90 lakh for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.
The base variant, Galaxy S26, is priced at Rs 87,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 1.08 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The mid-variant Galaxy S26 Plus costs Rs 1.20 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 1.40 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.
Here’s a quick comparison of Indian prices with those in the US, the UK, the UAE, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: US Prices
|Models
|US Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (Base variant)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|$ 1,299.99
|Rs 1,39,999
|Rs 21,865.24
|Galaxy S26
|$ 1,099.99
|Rs 87,999
|Rs -11,960.2
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|$ 1,299.99
|Rs 1,19,999
|Rs 1,865.24
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: UK Prices
|Models
|UK Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (Base variant)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|£ 1,279
|Rs 1,39,999
|Rs -17,623.94
|Galaxy S26
|£ 879
|Rs 87,999
|Rs -20,328.26
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|£ 1,099
|Rs 1,19,999
|Rs -15,440.88
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: UAE Prices
|Models
|UAE Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (Base variant)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|5,099 AED
|Rs 1,39,999
|Rs 13,712.27
|Galaxy S26
|3,599 AED
|Rs 87,999
|Rs -1,137.29
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|4,299 AED
|Rs 1,19,999
|Rs 13,525.84
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Australia Prices
|Models
|Australia Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (Base variant)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|AU$ 2,199
|Rs 1,39,999
|Rs -2,468.6
|Galaxy S26
|AU$ 1,549
|Rs 87,999
|Rs -12,356.76
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|AU$ 1,849
|Rs 1,19,999
|Rs 207
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Canada Prices
|Models
|Canada Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (Base variant)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|$ 1,899.99 (CAD)
|Rs 1,39,999
|Rs 13,678.32
|Galaxy S26
|$ 1,249.99 (CAD)
|Rs 87,999
|Rs 4,893.51
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|$ 1,529.99 (CAD)
|Rs 1,19,999
|Rs 18,277.74
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: China Prices
|Models
|China Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (Base variant)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|CNY 9,999
|Rs 1,39,999
|Rs 7,700.63
|Galaxy S26
|CNY 6,999
|Rs 87,999
|Rs -4,605.89
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|CNY 7,999
|Rs 1,19,999
|Rs 14,162.95
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Germany Prices
|Models
|Germany Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (Base variant)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|1,449 €
|Rs 1,39,999
|Rs -15,685.91
|Galaxy S26
|999 €
|Rs 87,999
|Rs -19,336.56
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|1,249 €
|Rs 1,19,999
|Rs -14,197.31
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Malaysia Prices
|Models
|Malaysia Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (Base variant)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|RM 5,999
|Rs 1,39,999
|Rs -824.83
|Galaxy S26
|RM 4,399
|Rs 87,999
|Rs -15,265.55
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|RM 5,399
|Rs 1,19,999
|Rs -6,740.1
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: France Prices
|Models
|France Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (Base variant)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|1,469 €
|Rs 1,39,999
|Rs -17,862.68
|Galaxy S26
|990 €
|Rs 87,999
|Rs -18,388.38
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|1,269 €
|Rs 1,19,999
|Rs -16,370.28
Conclusion
Based on our comparison, India offers competitive pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series when measured against several global markets. Countries such as the UK, Germany, Malaysia, France, and Australia are considerably more expensive than India after currency conversion, indicating that Indian buyers get a significantly better deal compared to consumers in these markets.
In contrast, countries such as the US, UAE, Canada, and China offer relatively more affordable pricing for certain variants of the Galaxy S26 Series when compared to India. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is at its most affordable in the US, where the price difference amounts to Rs 21,865 less than the Indian retail price. The Galaxy S26 Plus, on the other hand, is cheapest in Canada, with a price difference of Rs 18,277 in favour of the Canadian market.
As for the base variant, the Galaxy S26, India proves to be one of the most competitive markets globally, with pricing that undercuts most international counterparts. Those looking to purchase the standard Galaxy S26 are advised to buy it domestically rather than sourcing it from abroad.
Overall, the best bargain varies depending on the model. Indian pricing remains highly competitive across the board, making it a strong choice for the majority of buyers.