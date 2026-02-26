ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: India vs Global Price Comparison - Where’s The Best Bargain?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Series is official in India and globally. Here’s a look at the pricing differences worldwide.

In picture - Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (Image Credit: Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : February 26, 2026 at 7:44 AM IST

3 Min Read
Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the much-awaited Galaxy S26 Series in India and global markets. The lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Since the company has released the latest Galaxy S26 Series globally, one might be curious about the price differences between the Indian version and its global counterparts. So, we have compared the domestic prices of the Galaxy S26 Series with the US, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, and more to figure out where Samsung’s latest flagship lineup is the most affordable. With the help of this comparison, one could reach out to family or friends living overseas to have the new handset sent back home.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: India Prices

The top-spec Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Rs 1.60 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, and Rs 1.90 lakh for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.

The base variant, Galaxy S26, is priced at Rs 87,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 1.08 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The mid-variant Galaxy S26 Plus costs Rs 1.20 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 1.40 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Here’s a quick comparison of Indian prices with those in the US, the UK, the UAE, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: US Prices

Models US PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference (Base variant)
Galaxy S26 Ultra $ 1,299.99Rs 1,39,999Rs 21,865.24
Galaxy S26 $ 1,099.99Rs 87,999Rs -11,960.2
Galaxy S26 Plus$ 1,299.99Rs 1,19,999Rs 1,865.24

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: UK Prices

Models UK PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference (Base variant)
Galaxy S26 Ultra £ 1,279Rs 1,39,999Rs -17,623.94
Galaxy S26 £ 879Rs 87,999Rs -20,328.26
Galaxy S26 Plus£ 1,099Rs 1,19,999Rs -15,440.88

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: UAE Prices

Models UAE PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference (Base variant)
Galaxy S26 Ultra 5,099 AEDRs 1,39,999Rs 13,712.27
Galaxy S26 3,599 AEDRs 87,999Rs -1,137.29
Galaxy S26 Plus4,299 AEDRs 1,19,999Rs 13,525.84

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Australia Prices

Models Australia PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference (Base variant)
Galaxy S26 Ultra AU$ 2,199Rs 1,39,999Rs -2,468.6
Galaxy S26 AU$ 1,549Rs 87,999Rs -12,356.76
Galaxy S26 PlusAU$ 1,849Rs 1,19,999Rs 207

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Canada Prices

Models Canada PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference (Base variant)
Galaxy S26 Ultra $ 1,899.99 (CAD)Rs 1,39,999Rs 13,678.32
Galaxy S26 $ 1,249.99 (CAD)Rs 87,999Rs 4,893.51
Galaxy S26 Plus$ 1,529.99 (CAD)Rs 1,19,999Rs 18,277.74

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: China Prices

Models China PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference (Base variant)
Galaxy S26 Ultra CNY 9,999Rs 1,39,999Rs 7,700.63
Galaxy S26 CNY 6,999Rs 87,999Rs -4,605.89
Galaxy S26 PlusCNY 7,999Rs 1,19,999Rs 14,162.95

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Germany Prices

Models Germany PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference (Base variant)
Galaxy S26 Ultra 1,449 €Rs 1,39,999Rs -15,685.91
Galaxy S26 999 €Rs 87,999Rs -19,336.56
Galaxy S26 Plus1,249 €Rs 1,19,999Rs -14,197.31

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Malaysia Prices

Models Malaysia PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference (Base variant)
Galaxy S26 Ultra RM 5,999Rs 1,39,999Rs -824.83
Galaxy S26 RM 4,399Rs 87,999Rs -15,265.55
Galaxy S26 PlusRM 5,399Rs 1,19,999Rs -6,740.1

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: France Prices

Models France PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference (Base variant)
Galaxy S26 Ultra 1,469 €Rs 1,39,999Rs -17,862.68
Galaxy S26 990 €Rs 87,999Rs -18,388.38
Galaxy S26 Plus1,269 €Rs 1,19,999Rs -16,370.28

Conclusion

Based on our comparison, India offers competitive pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series when measured against several global markets. Countries such as the UK, Germany, Malaysia, France, and Australia are considerably more expensive than India after currency conversion, indicating that Indian buyers get a significantly better deal compared to consumers in these markets.

In contrast, countries such as the US, UAE, Canada, and China offer relatively more affordable pricing for certain variants of the Galaxy S26 Series when compared to India. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is at its most affordable in the US, where the price difference amounts to Rs 21,865 less than the Indian retail price. The Galaxy S26 Plus, on the other hand, is cheapest in Canada, with a price difference of Rs 18,277 in favour of the Canadian market.

As for the base variant, the Galaxy S26, India proves to be one of the most competitive markets globally, with pricing that undercuts most international counterparts. Those looking to purchase the standard Galaxy S26 are advised to buy it domestically rather than sourcing it from abroad.

Overall, the best bargain varies depending on the model. Indian pricing remains highly competitive across the board, making it a strong choice for the majority of buyers.

