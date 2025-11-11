Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus New CAD-Based Renders Showcase Latest Design Leaks And Dimensions
The new CAD renders indicate that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus would resemble the Galaxy S25 Plus rather than the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung is planning to launch the next-generation Galaxy S26 Series. It is expected to be launched in January 2027. Ahead of the official launch, numerous rumours and leaks about the smartphone series are circulating online.
According to a report by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series will retain the Plus variant instead of introducing the slim Edge model. It states that Samsung will keep its Plus variant, as the S25 Edge, launched earlier this year, could not perform well in terms of sales. The report further reveals the design of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Plus handset. It is worth noting that the CAD-based renders have been provided by OnLeaks.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: New Design Leak
According to the report, the new Galaxy S26 Plus resembles the Galaxy S25 Plus rather than the Galaxy S25 Edge. This is because the rendered image does not feature a “large camera bar” on its back panel.
It has a flat display with a centre-placed punch hole slot for the front camera. The report mentions that the display of the Galaxy S26 Plus will be 6.7-inch with uniform thin bezels, making the rendered handset seem sleek and premium. The corners of the device are rounded, which is expected to be slightly more rounded than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, says the report.
It has a flat side frame with slight curves towards the edge of the handset. According to the rendered images, the volume rockers and power/lock buttons are placed on the right side of the Galaxy S26 Plus.
At the back of the device, it features a vertical camera island placed at the top-left corner. The pill-shaped camera island includes three cameras, each protruding slightly on its own. As per the rendered image, the LED flash unit of the device sits on the right side of the camera island.
The back panel of the Galaxy S26 Plus is flat, and the company’s logo is placed on the lower portion of the device.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Dimensions
With the help of the CAD renders, the publication has mentioned the “rough dimensions” of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus. According to the rendered image, the device measures 158.4mm x 75.7mm x 7.35mm. The report mentions that the new smartphone will have the same thickness as the Galaxy S25 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Specifications (Rumoured)
Here are the rumoured specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, according to the Android Headlines’ report:
|Display Size
|6.7 Inches
|Display Resolution
|QHD+ (3120 x 1440)
|Refresh Rate
|1-120Hz (adaptive)
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35mm
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 / Samsung Exynos 2600
|RAM
|12GB and/or 16GB (LPDDR5X)
|Storage
|256GB/512GB (UFS 4.0), non-expandable
|Main Camera
|50MP
|Ultrawide Camera
|12MP
|Telephoto Camera
|10MP or 12MP
|Front Camera
|12MP
|Battery
|4,900mAh
|Charging
|45W wired charging, 15W Qi2 wireless, reverse wired
|OS
|Android 16 with One UI 8.5
|Network & Connectivity
|5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 6.0
|Water Resistance
|IP68