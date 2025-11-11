ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus New CAD-Based Renders Showcase Latest Design Leaks And Dimensions

Hyderabad: Samsung is planning to launch the next-generation Galaxy S26 Series. It is expected to be launched in January 2027. Ahead of the official launch, numerous rumours and leaks about the smartphone series are circulating online.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series will retain the Plus variant instead of introducing the slim Edge model. It states that Samsung will keep its Plus variant, as the S25 Edge, launched earlier this year, could not perform well in terms of sales. The report further reveals the design of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Plus handset. It is worth noting that the CAD-based renders have been provided by OnLeaks.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: New Design Leak

According to the report, the new Galaxy S26 Plus resembles the Galaxy S25 Plus rather than the Galaxy S25 Edge. This is because the rendered image does not feature a “large camera bar” on its back panel.

It has a flat display with a centre-placed punch hole slot for the front camera. The report mentions that the display of the Galaxy S26 Plus will be 6.7-inch with uniform thin bezels, making the rendered handset seem sleek and premium. The corners of the device are rounded, which is expected to be slightly more rounded than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, says the report.

It has a flat side frame with slight curves towards the edge of the handset. According to the rendered images, the volume rockers and power/lock buttons are placed on the right side of the Galaxy S26 Plus.