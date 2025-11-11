ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus New CAD-Based Renders Showcase Latest Design Leaks And Dimensions

The new CAD renders indicate that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus would resemble the Galaxy S25 Plus rather than the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Series is expected to be launched in January 2027. (Image Credit: Samsung)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 11, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Samsung is planning to launch the next-generation Galaxy S26 Series. It is expected to be launched in January 2027. Ahead of the official launch, numerous rumours and leaks about the smartphone series are circulating online.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series will retain the Plus variant instead of introducing the slim Edge model. It states that Samsung will keep its Plus variant, as the S25 Edge, launched earlier this year, could not perform well in terms of sales. The report further reveals the design of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Plus handset. It is worth noting that the CAD-based renders have been provided by OnLeaks.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: New Design Leak

According to the report, the new Galaxy S26 Plus resembles the Galaxy S25 Plus rather than the Galaxy S25 Edge. This is because the rendered image does not feature a “large camera bar” on its back panel.

It has a flat display with a centre-placed punch hole slot for the front camera. The report mentions that the display of the Galaxy S26 Plus will be 6.7-inch with uniform thin bezels, making the rendered handset seem sleek and premium. The corners of the device are rounded, which is expected to be slightly more rounded than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, says the report.

It has a flat side frame with slight curves towards the edge of the handset. According to the rendered images, the volume rockers and power/lock buttons are placed on the right side of the Galaxy S26 Plus.

At the back of the device, it features a vertical camera island placed at the top-left corner. The pill-shaped camera island includes three cameras, each protruding slightly on its own. As per the rendered image, the LED flash unit of the device sits on the right side of the camera island.

The back panel of the Galaxy S26 Plus is flat, and the company’s logo is placed on the lower portion of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Dimensions

With the help of the CAD renders, the publication has mentioned the “rough dimensions” of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus. According to the rendered image, the device measures 158.4mm x 75.7mm x 7.35mm. The report mentions that the new smartphone will have the same thickness as the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Specifications (Rumoured)

Here are the rumoured specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, according to the Android Headlines’ report:

Display Size6.7 Inches
Display ResolutionQHD+ (3120 x 1440)
Refresh Rate1-120Hz (adaptive)
Dimensions158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35mm
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 / Samsung Exynos 2600
RAM12GB and/or 16GB (LPDDR5X)
Storage256GB/512GB (UFS 4.0), non-expandable
Main Camera50MP
Ultrawide Camera12MP
Telephoto Camera10MP or 12MP
Front Camera12MP
Battery4,900mAh
Charging45W wired charging, 15W Qi2 wireless, reverse wired
OSAndroid 16 with One UI 8.5
Network & Connectivity5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 6.0
Water ResistanceIP68
