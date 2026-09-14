ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 Chipset, IP68 Rating Launched In India At Rs 79,999

Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S26 lineup by launching the latest Fan Edition model, Galaxy S26 FE, in India. It features a 120Hz Full HD+ (FHD+) AMOLED display, Samsung's native Exynos 2500 chipset, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The handset runs on Samsung's One UI 9 operating system (OS) based on Android 17 out of the box. The model was already launched in the global markets last month.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE comes in a single 8GB RAM and 2456GB storage model, priced at Rs 79,999. It is offered in three colours, including Pistachio, Graphite, and Blueberry.

The Galaxy S26 FE is available for purchase on Samsung's official e-store. As part of launch offers, the South Korean phone maker provides an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 when exchanging an old phone. The company also offers a 30-month no-cost EMI option through select NBFC partners, along with an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 3,000.

Moreover, customers can also receive a cashback of Rs 7,000 on major select bank cards or choose a 12-month no-cost bank Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI).