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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 Chipset, IP68 Rating Launched In India At Rs 79,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 FE in India. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and three colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 Chipset, IP68 Rating Launched In India At Rs 79,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE comes in Pistachio, Graphite, and Blueberry colours. (Image Credit: Samsung)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 14, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S26 lineup by launching the latest Fan Edition model, Galaxy S26 FE, in India. It features a 120Hz Full HD+ (FHD+) AMOLED display, Samsung's native Exynos 2500 chipset, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The handset runs on Samsung's One UI 9 operating system (OS) based on Android 17 out of the box. The model was already launched in the global markets last month.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE comes in a single 8GB RAM and 2456GB storage model, priced at Rs 79,999. It is offered in three colours, including Pistachio, Graphite, and Blueberry.

The Galaxy S26 FE is available for purchase on Samsung's official e-store. As part of launch offers, the South Korean phone maker provides an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 when exchanging an old phone. The company also offers a 30-month no-cost EMI option through select NBFC partners, along with an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 3,000.

Moreover, customers can also receive a cashback of Rs 7,000 on major select bank cards or choose a 12-month no-cost bank Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI).

ModelPriceAvailability
8GB + 256GBRs 79,999Samsung's official website

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE measures 161.6 x 76.9 x 7.4mm in dimensions, and weighs 193 grams. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 resolution) Dynamic AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness.

The phone is powered by a 3nm 10-core Exynos 2500 processor with a peak clock speed of 3.3GHz, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The device has a 12MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.

It carries a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Samsung says the device can reach up to 69 per cent charge in 30 minutes using the 45W adaptor.

For connectivity, the Galaxy S26 FE sports 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, WiFi Direct, and Bluetooth 5.4.

It is equipped with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone runs One UI 9 based on Android 17, promised to receive seven years of software and security updates.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.7-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
ProcessorExynos 2500
RAM and storage8GB + 256GB
Rear camera50MP (main) + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 8MP (telephoto)
Front camera12MP
Battery4,900mAh
Charging45W (wired)
OS One UI 9 based on Android 17
OS and security updates7 years for both
Also Read: India's Refurbished Smartphone Market Is On The Rise, Led By Samsung And Apple: Here's Why

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