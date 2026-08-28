Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched Globally With 50 MP Triple Rear Camera & Exynos 2500 Chip
The new Galaxy S26 FE is the most affordable model in the S26 family and runs Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the Galaxy S26 FE, the newest and most affordable addition to the Galaxy S26 family. The new handset features the same design language as the rest of the S26 lineup and is also the first device to launch with Android 17-based One UI 9.
The device will be available starting September 4 in select markets in three colours: Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio. Featuring 8GB of RAM, the device costs EUR 799 (around Rs 89,000) for the 128GB storage model, EUR 899 (around Rs 1 lakh), and EUR 1,099 (around Rs 1.22 lakh) for the 512GB RAM model.
The pricing in India is currently under wraps, but it is expected to be a lot less than the global price, considering the standard Galaxy S26 costs Rs 87,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said that the Fan Edition device is "purposefully designed to deliver the signature strengths of the Galaxy S series" and comes packed with "beloved Galaxy camera and AI experience".
The Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits of brightness. The phone draws power from a 3nm AP Exynos 2500 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM and three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.
The new smartphone is backed by a 4,900 mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. The phone is supposed to reach up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 minutes, but the 45W charger does not come in the box. The device also supports 15W fast wireless charging as well as the wireless power share function.
|Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications
|Display
|6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits brightness
|Processor & Memory
|3nm Exynos 2500 | 8GB RAM | 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
|Rear Camera
|50MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
|Front Camera
|12MP selfie camera with 85° field of view
|Camera Features
|Nightography, My FanCam, Super Steady with Horizontal Lock
|Software & AI
|Android 17 with One UI 9
|Other AI Features
|Galaxy AI, Now Brief, Now Nudge, Circle to Search, Photo Assist, Gemini Omni
|Battery
|4,900mAh capacity
|Charging
|45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare
|Colours
|Blueberry, Graphite, Pistachio
The Galaxy S26 FE features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP wide primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The device features a 12 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone claims to host advanced image processing as well as a better camera experience than its predecessor, from capture to edit. The highlights of the camera system are as follows:
- My FanCam: Introduced with the new Galaxy foldables, the My FanCam feature automatically tracks a person and keeps them centred by reframing the video as the scene moves, reducing the need to manually edit the dynamic moments.
- Super Steady with Horizontal Lock: This feature went viral when it launched with the Galaxy S26 series lineup, as it provides more level footage while filming fast-moving activities or travel moments.
- Hardware upgrade: Using the 8MP telephoto camera, the Galaxy S26 FE supports 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the 12MP selfie camera features a higher 85-degree field of view compared to the S25 FE's 80-degree FOV.
- Nightography: Just like other members of the S26 series, the Galaxy S26 FE also supports a night mode for capturing photos in low light.
- AI Edit Features: The Galaxy S26 FE supports Photo Assist to help users refine images using natural language prompts. It can make changes like turning day into night, adding new elements, or restoring missing parts. Additionally, it supports Gemini Omni, which can be used to create and edit video clips based on photos and videos from the phone's Gallery.
The AI features in One UI 9 go beyond photo and video. Samsung says that the device features a context-aware Galaxy AI experience that can handle everyday tasks faster and seamlessly. Now Brief feature has been updated to be more personalised with customisable briefing cards like weather and wellness insights.
Now Nudge has been expanded to select third-party applications and notifications to surface timely and relevant suggestions for users. Circle to Search with Google on Galaxy S26 FE now allows users to search for multiple items in an image at once. The device comes bundled with a 6-month free trial of Google AI Pro, which unlocks more AI capabilities and offers 5 TB of cloud storage.