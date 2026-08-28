ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched Globally With 50 MP Triple Rear Camera & Exynos 2500 Chip

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the Galaxy S26 FE, the newest and most affordable addition to the Galaxy S26 family. The new handset features the same design language as the rest of the S26 lineup and is also the first device to launch with Android 17-based One UI 9.

The device will be available starting September 4 in select markets in three colours: Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio. Featuring 8GB of RAM, the device costs EUR 799 (around Rs 89,000) for the 128GB storage model, EUR 899 (around Rs 1 lakh), and EUR 1,099 (around Rs 1.22 lakh) for the 512GB RAM model.

The pricing in India is currently under wraps, but it is expected to be a lot less than the global price, considering the standard Galaxy S26 costs Rs 87,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said that the Fan Edition device is "purposefully designed to deliver the signature strengths of the Galaxy S series" and comes packed with "beloved Galaxy camera and AI experience".