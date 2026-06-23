Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Launching On June 29, With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, Snapdragon SoC, 6 Years OS Upgrades, And More
Samsung has teased its upcoming Galaxy M47 5G smartphone on its official website and social media platforms, revealing key specifications and launch date.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung is all set to expand its M Series lineup, which comprises budget to mid-range smartphones in India. The tech giant will introduce the Galaxy M47 5G in the country on June 29, 2026. The company has already showcased key specifications, including design, display, camera, battery, charging, and operating system (OS) via a dedicated microsite on its official website. Samsung has also shared a teaser video highlighting the upcoming device.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Design, colour, and display
According to the teaser video and images showcased on Samsung's official platforms, the Galaxy M47 5G will feature a flat premium rear panel available in Rogue Red and Blaze Blue colour options. It will also house a pill-shaped camera module.
As per the teaser, the new handset will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection. Meanwhile, the microsite notes that the screen will receive 4X scratch resistance, 2 metres of fall endurance, and dust and water ingress.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Processor, performance and OS
The teaser confirms that the upcoming device will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. However, the exact chipset model, RAM and storage configurations are yet to be officially announced. Samsung's microsite claims that the device will offer an "Effortless multitasking" and "Lag-free gaming" experience.
In terms of software, the Galaxy M47 5G will run on Samsung's native One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 straight out of the box. In addition, the device will be supported by six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
A NEXT LEVEL MONSTER has entered the game. Presenting the all-new #GalaxyM47 5G - engineered for those who demand more. Experience powerful performance with a Snapdragon processor and LPDDR5X RAM, enhanced durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus+ and water & dust… pic.twitter.com/Uf7T5weaoM— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 23, 2026
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Camera and battery
Galaxy M47 5G will boast a triple rear camera setup. As per the microsite, it will feature a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The device will have a 12MP front-facing camera with HDR support. Samsung also highlights that the new phone will be able to record 4K resolution videos.
While the exact battery capacity of the Galaxy M47 5G has not been revealed, the microsite claims the product to feature "Long lasting battery" with 45W fast charging. It will also support bypass charging, which will allow the phone to have less strain on its battery while being charged during intense gaming sessions.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: AI and other features
Furthermore, the Galaxy M47 5G will be integrated with AI features, including Object Eraser, Edit Suggestion, My Filter, AI Voice Transcription, Circle to Search with Google, and Google Gemini.
For user privacy and security, the device will feature Samsung's Knox security suite with Private album and Malicious web access alerts. It will also support Just Tap & Pay functionality for quick and secure digital payments, alongside an On-device voicemail feature to receive messages when the user is unavailable. The Galaxy M47 5G will include core ecosystem features like Quick Share and Voice Focus.