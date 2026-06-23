ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Launching On June 29, With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, Snapdragon SoC, 6 Years OS Upgrades, And More

Hyderabad: Samsung is all set to expand its M Series lineup, which comprises budget to mid-range smartphones in India. The tech giant will introduce the Galaxy M47 5G in the country on June 29, 2026. The company has already showcased key specifications, including design, display, camera, battery, charging, and operating system (OS) via a dedicated microsite on its official website. Samsung has also shared a teaser video highlighting the upcoming device.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Design, colour, and display

According to the teaser video and images showcased on Samsung's official platforms, the Galaxy M47 5G will feature a flat premium rear panel available in Rogue Red and Blaze Blue colour options. It will also house a pill-shaped camera module.

As per the teaser, the new handset will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection. Meanwhile, the microsite notes that the screen will receive 4X scratch resistance, 2 metres of fall endurance, and dust and water ingress.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Processor, performance and OS

The teaser confirms that the upcoming device will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. However, the exact chipset model, RAM and storage configurations are yet to be officially announced. Samsung's microsite claims that the device will offer an "Effortless multitasking" and "Lag-free gaming" experience.