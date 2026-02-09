Galaxy F70e 5G: Samsung Launches New Budget 5G Phone In India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera
The new Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and an 8MP selfie camera.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced Galaxy F70e 5G, a new affordable 5G smartphone in India, starting at just Rs 12,999. The device arrives in two configurations and hosts a 6,000 mAh Battery. Other highlights of the device include a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 50MP primary rear camera. The phone sports a leather-finish panel on the back and a waterdrop-style notch on the front. Let's take a look at the price, availability, specifications, and features of the new smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Price in India, Availability
The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It costs Rs 14,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
The phone arrives in Limelite Green and Spotlight Blue colour options. It will be available to buy on February 17, 2026, via Flipkart and Samsung's online store.
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Specifications, Features
The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen, with support for 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. The phone is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery and runs Android 16-based One UI 8 out of the box. The phone also promises six years of OS upgrades and security updates.
The new Galaxy F70e 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which delivers a peak clock speed of 2.4 GHz and claims to score about 6,23,000 points on AnTuTu. The chipset is paired to an ARM Mali G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.
The new budget 5G phone from Samsung sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a primary 50MP shooter and a secondary 2MP shooter. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP selfie camera, placed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G weighs around 199 grams.
|Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Specifications
|Display
|120Hz | 6.7-inch HD+ LCD
|Battery
|6,000 mAh
|Operating System
|Android 16 with One UI 8
|Updates
|6 years of OS upgrades & security updates
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300, octa-core, 2.4 GHz peak clock speed
|GPU
|ARM Mali G57
|RAM
|Up to 6GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|128GB internal
|Rear Cameras
|Dual setup: 50MP primary + 2MP secondary
|Front Camera
|8MP selfie (waterdrop notch)
|Weight
|~199 grams