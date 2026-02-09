ETV Bharat / technology

Galaxy F70e 5G: Samsung Launches New Budget 5G Phone In India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera

Hyderabad: South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced Galaxy F70e 5G, a new affordable 5G smartphone in India, starting at just Rs 12,999. The device arrives in two configurations and hosts a 6,000 mAh Battery. Other highlights of the device include a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 50MP primary rear camera. The phone sports a leather-finish panel on the back and a waterdrop-style notch on the front. Let's take a look at the price, availability, specifications, and features of the new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It costs Rs 14,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The phone arrives in Limelite Green and Spotlight Blue colour options. It will be available to buy on February 17, 2026, via Flipkart and Samsung's online store.