Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is the latest addition to the F Series, which comes in Alpha Black and Aura Green colours.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded its F Series, and launched the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device runs on OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box. The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G joins other phones in the F Series lineup, including the Galaxy F13, Galaxy F13 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Galaxy F05, Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy F16 5G, Galaxy F07, Galaxy F70e 5G, Galaxy F36 5G, and Galaxy F17 5G in India.
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G: Price, avaialbility, offers
The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G comes in three RAM and storage options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 29,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999.
It is offered in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options. The handset will be available for purchase on August 8, 2026 via the Samsung India online store and Flipkart.
As part of lauch offers, the South Korean phone maker the new device can be purchased starting at Rs 23,999.
|Variant
|Price
|First Sale Date and Availability
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 25,999
First Sale Date: August 8, 2026
Available via: Samsung India Online Store| Flipkart
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 29,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 34,999
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 2TB via micro SD card.
The device equips a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 2MP macro sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. It has a 12MP selfie camera with HDR support.
The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Samsung claims that the phone provides over 24 hours of YouTube video streaming, over 8 hours of gaming, or 12 hours of social media scrolling on a single charge.
It comes with Galaxy AI features, including Circle to Search, Gemini voice assistant, AI voice transcription, direct voicemail, Now Bar, and more.
The handset runs on OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16. The company promises to offer six years of operating system (OS) updates and six years of security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.7-inch Super AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
|RAM + storage
|6GB + 128GB
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (macro) + 5MP (ultra-wide)
|Front camera
|12MP
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|Charing capacity
|45W (wired)
|Operating system (OS)
|One UI 8.5 based on Android 16