ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded its F Series, and launched the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device runs on OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box. The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G joins other phones in the F Series lineup, including the Galaxy F13, Galaxy F13 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Galaxy F05, Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy F16 5G, Galaxy F07, Galaxy F70e 5G, Galaxy F36 5G, and Galaxy F17 5G in India.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G: Price, avaialbility, offers

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G comes in three RAM and storage options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 29,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G launched in India (Image Credit: Samsung India)

It is offered in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options. The handset will be available for purchase on August 8, 2026 via the Samsung India online store and Flipkart.

As part of lauch offers, the South Korean phone maker the new device can be purchased starting at Rs 23,999.