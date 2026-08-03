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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is the latest addition to the F Series, which comes in Alpha Black and Aura Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G comes in Alpha Black and Aura Green colours. (Image Credit: Samsung India)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 3, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded its F Series, and launched the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device runs on OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box. The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G joins other phones in the F Series lineup, including the Galaxy F13, Galaxy F13 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Galaxy F05, Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy F16 5G, Galaxy F07, Galaxy F70e 5G, Galaxy F36 5G, and Galaxy F17 5G in India.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G: Price, avaialbility, offers

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G comes in three RAM and storage options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 29,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G launched in India (Image Credit: Samsung India)

It is offered in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options. The handset will be available for purchase on August 8, 2026 via the Samsung India online store and Flipkart.

As part of lauch offers, the South Korean phone maker the new device can be purchased starting at Rs 23,999.

VariantPriceFirst Sale Date and Availability
6GB + 128GBRs 25,999

First Sale Date: August 8, 2026

Available via: Samsung India Online Store| Flipkart

8GB + 128GBRs 29,999
8GB + 256GBRs 34,999

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 2TB via micro SD card.

The device equips a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 2MP macro sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. It has a 12MP selfie camera with HDR support.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G: Key features (Image Credit: Samsung India)

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Samsung claims that the phone provides over 24 hours of YouTube video streaming, over 8 hours of gaming, or 12 hours of social media scrolling on a single charge.

It comes with Galaxy AI features, including Circle to Search, Gemini voice assistant, AI voice transcription, direct voicemail, Now Bar, and more.

The handset runs on OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16. The company promises to offer six years of operating system (OS) updates and six years of security updates.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.7-inch Super AMOLED
ProcessorSnapdragon 6 Gen 3
RAM + storage6GB + 128GB
8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
Rear camera50MP (main) + 2MP (macro) + 5MP (ultra-wide)
Front camera12MP
Battery6,000mAh
Charing capacity45W (wired)
Operating system (OS)One UI 8.5 based on Android 16
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Fold8 Ultra, And Book Style Fold8 Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

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