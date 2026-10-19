Samsung Galaxy F70 With 50MP Camera, 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specs
Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70 5G in India. It offers a 90Hz AMOLED display, an Exynos 1330 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and more.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded the mid-range Galaxy F70 Series by launching the Galaxy F70 5G in India. It features a 90Hz Full HD+ (FHD+) Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1330 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. Notably, the Galaxy F70 features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which is uncommon among smartphones priced below Rs 20,000.
Samsung Galaxy F70 5G: Price and availability
The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,999. It is available in Lilac Bliss and Bliss Black.
The handset will go on sale on Flipkart on October 20th at 12 noon. As part of launch offers, the South Korean phone maker brings the starting price to Rs 17,999 through a bank discount.
Samsung positions the Galaxy F70 5G between the already launched Galaxy F70e and Galaxy F70 Pro, starting from Rs 18,499 and Rs 37,999, respectively.
|Model
|Original Price
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 19,999
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,999
Samsung Galaxy F70 5G: Specifications
Samsung claims that the Galaxy F70 5G is the segment's slimmest phone, standing at 7.5 mm thickness. It weighs 192 grams. The handset features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, offering resistance to scratches and everyday drops.
The device is powered by Samsung's octa-core 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.
For optics, the phone boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 13MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.
The Galaxy F70 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.
The phone runs Samsung's native operating system (OS), One UI 7, based on Android 15 out of the box, offering features like Samsung Knox, Samsung Wallet, and Circle to Search. The company promises four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, providing the phone with a longer support window in the budget-to-mid-range smartphone segment.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|90Hz | 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U
|Processor
|Exynos 1330
|RAM and storage
|4GB + 128GB
|6GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 5MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro)
|Front camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|25W (wired)
|Operating system (OS)
|One UI 7 based on Android 15
|OS upgrades and security updates
|OS upgrades: 4 generations of Android
|Security updates: 5 years