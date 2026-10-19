ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy F70 With 50MP Camera, 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G in Bliss Black (left) and Lilac Bliss (right) colours ( Image Credit: YouTube/Samsung India )

Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded the mid-range Galaxy F70 Series by launching the Galaxy F70 5G in India. It features a 90Hz Full HD+ (FHD+) Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1330 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. Notably, the Galaxy F70 features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which is uncommon among smartphones priced below Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,999. It is available in Lilac Bliss and Bliss Black. The handset will go on sale on Flipkart on October 20th at 12 noon. As part of launch offers, the South Korean phone maker brings the starting price to Rs 17,999 through a bank discount. Samsung positions the Galaxy F70 5G between the already launched Galaxy F70e and Galaxy F70 Pro, starting from Rs 18,499 and Rs 37,999, respectively. Model Original Price 4GB + 128GB Rs 19,999 6GB + 128GB Rs 22,999 Samsung Galaxy F70 5G: Specifications