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Samsung Launches Galaxy A57 5G And Galaxy A37 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 5,000mAh Battery, OneUI 8.5 In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Galaxy A57 5G comes in Lilac, IcyBlue, and Navy colours, while the Galaxy A37 5G is offered in Lavender and Charcoal shades.

Samsung Launches Galaxy A57 5G And Galaxy A37 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 5,000mAh Battery, OneUI 8.5 In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G launched in India. (Image Credit: Samsung)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 25, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Galaxy A57 5G and the Galaxy A37 5G in India. Both phones feature a 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. They support Samsung’s Knox security and run OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the Galaxy A57 5G and the Galaxy A37 5G are the latest iterations of Samsung’s A-Series in India.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 58,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 62,999. It is available in Awesome Lilac, Awesome IcyBlue, and Awesome Navy colours.

The Galaxy A37 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 49,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 53,999. It is offered in Awesome Lavender and Awesome Charcoal shades.

The Galaxy A57 5G and the Galaxy A37 5G are available for pre-order via Samsung’s official website (samsung.com) and Amazon. The deliveries of these devices start from April 10, 2026.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung provides an instant discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. While the Galaxy A37 5G receives an instant discount of Rs 4,000, Rs 2,500, and Rs 1,000 on the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB models, respectively.

ModelVariantOriginal PriceInstant DiscountLaunch Price
Galaxy A57 5G 8GB + 256GBRs 58,999Rs 2,000Rs 56,999
12GB + 256GBRs 62,999Rs 500Rs 62,499
Galaxy A37 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs 45,999Rs 4,000Rs 41,999
8GB + 256GBRs 49,999Rs 2,500Rs 47,499
12GB + 256GBRs 53,999Rs 1,000Rs 52,999

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G measures 161.5mm in length, 76.8mm in width, and 6.9mm in thickness. It weighs 179 grams. While the Galaxy A37 5G measures 162.9mm in length, 78.2mm in width, and 7.4mm in thickness. It weighs 196 grams.

Both handsets feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (FHD+) Super AMOLED+ display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Vision Booster that keeps the screen clear and bright even in outdoor. Samsung has not officially specified the processor of these handsets. Both phones feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Both devices boast a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy A57 5G features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. While the Galaxy A37 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. They feature a 12MP front-facing camera. Both devices carry a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge. The battery goes from 0 to 60 per cent of charge in 30 minutes with Super Fast Charging 2.0.

Both devices have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. They come with AI features like Voice Transcription, AI Select, Object Eraser, Circle to Search with Google, and more.

Both devices run OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16, which is claimed to have six years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G: Specifications
FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+
Processor not specified
Rear cameraGalaxy A57 5G - 50MP (main) + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (macro)
Galaxy A37 5G - 50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (macro)
Front camera12MP
Battery5,000mAh
Charging capacitynot specified, can last up to two days on a single charge
IP rating IP68
Operating system (OS)OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16
Also Read: Samsung Introduces Galaxy Forever Programme In India: Here’s How It Works

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SAMSUNG GALAXY A37 5G
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