ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Launches Galaxy A57 5G And Galaxy A37 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 5,000mAh Battery, OneUI 8.5 In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Galaxy A57 5G and the Galaxy A37 5G in India. Both phones feature a 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. They support Samsung’s Knox security and run OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the Galaxy A57 5G and the Galaxy A37 5G are the latest iterations of Samsung’s A-Series in India.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 58,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 62,999. It is available in Awesome Lilac, Awesome IcyBlue, and Awesome Navy colours.

The Galaxy A37 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 49,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 53,999. It is offered in Awesome Lavender and Awesome Charcoal shades.

The Galaxy A57 5G and the Galaxy A37 5G are available for pre-order via Samsung’s official website (samsung.com) and Amazon. The deliveries of these devices start from April 10, 2026.