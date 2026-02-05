ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The handset runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: Price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 17,999. It is offered in Light Violet, Light Green, and Black colours.

The new handset is available for purchase via Samsung’s India online store. As part of the launch offer, the tech giant provides an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 for SBI, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank credit card holders.