Samsung Galaxy A07 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is available in Light Violet, Light Green, and Black colours.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The handset runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16.
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: Price, availability
The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 17,999. It is offered in Light Violet, Light Green, and Black colours.
MORE stunning shots 📸— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 5, 2026
MORE weekend binges 🔋
MORE lag-free calls 🗣️
Make every day #MoreAwesome with the all-new #GalaxyA07 5G 💖
With a 50MP Dual Camera, massive 6000mAh battery, and superfast 5G speeds, get so much more from your phone. pic.twitter.com/J91UbjhhHe
The new handset is available for purchase via Samsung’s India online store. As part of the launch offer, the tech giant provides an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 for SBI, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank credit card holders.
|Variant
|Price
|Availability
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 15,999
|Samsung’s India online store
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 17,999
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G measures 167.4mm long, 77.4mm wide, and 8.2mm thick. It weighs 199 grams. The device features a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, and 16 million colour depth. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, offering a peak clock speed of 2.45GHz. The CPU is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone has an 8MP front-facing camera.
It is worth noting that the Galaxy A07 5G can record videos at up to 1080p at 30 frames per second (fps).
The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A07 5G features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS support. It runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|RAM + Storage
|4GB + 128GB
|6GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (depth sensor)
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|25W
|Operating System (OS)
|OneUI based on Android 16