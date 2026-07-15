ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung's Flex Titanium Technology Promises To Reduce Visible Crease On Galaxy Fold 8: Here's How

Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has introduced a new display technology, Flex Titanium, which is designed to improve durability and reduce crease visibility on its upcoming Galaxy foldable devices.

The latest technology is said to be built on Samsung's seven generations of foldable innovation. The redesigned display structure combines two titanium-based components, a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate, to balance slimness, flexibility and strength within the foldable display.

Why did Samsung use titanium?

Samsung said creating an immersive, durable foldable display required a material strong enough to withstand shocks, flexible enough for repeated folding, and thin enough to fit a slim device structure. Titanium, which is known for its resilience and strength, has already been used in most demanding applications such as satellite antennas and Mars rover wheels. This is because the material offers the right balance, despite posing engineering challenges due to its stiffness in thin, flexible structures.

Two key components in Flex Titanium technology