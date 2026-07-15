Samsung's Flex Titanium Technology Promises To Reduce Visible Crease On Galaxy Fold 8: Here's How
Samsung unveils Flex Titanium technology for next-generation Galaxy foldables, using titanium components to boost durability and reduce crease visibility.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has introduced a new display technology, Flex Titanium, which is designed to improve durability and reduce crease visibility on its upcoming Galaxy foldable devices.
The latest technology is said to be built on Samsung's seven generations of foldable innovation. The redesigned display structure combines two titanium-based components, a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate, to balance slimness, flexibility and strength within the foldable display.
Why did Samsung use titanium?
Samsung said creating an immersive, durable foldable display required a material strong enough to withstand shocks, flexible enough for repeated folding, and thin enough to fit a slim device structure. Titanium, which is known for its resilience and strength, has already been used in most demanding applications such as satellite antennas and Mars rover wheels. This is because the material offers the right balance, despite posing engineering challenges due to its stiffness in thin, flexible structures.
Samsung Introduces Flex Titanium Technology To Advance Foldable Displayshttps://t.co/Jf6eTrqQQM— Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) July 14, 2026
Two key components in Flex Titanium technology
In the Flex Titanium display technology, the Titanium-alloy film sits beneath the OLED panel, which supports the display from within. Samsung says it delivers 20 times greater mechanical stiffness than polymer film, while a precision rolling process makes it roughly one-third the thickness of an average human hair, enabling a slimmer panel overall.
Below this sits a titanium plate, a flexible structure supporting the display module from underneath. Advanced hole processing technology eliminates air gaps between the module and adhesive, allowing tighter bonding and more stable support when the device is unfolded, while retaining the flexibility needed for repeated folding.
Samsung has also introduced a high-resolution display architecture alongside next-generation organic materials, aiming to deliver sharper visuals while reducing power consumption.
When will Flex Titanium technology be launched?
Flex Titanium technology will debut with Samsung's next-generation Galaxy foldable devices, with further details expected to be revealed at the company's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.
Sunghoon Moon, EVP and Senior Executive at Samsung's Mobile R&D Office, at the ocassion said the company's strength in foldables comes from connecting user needs with technologies that offer real, everyday benefits, adding that the latest innovations are anchored by an improved viewing experience.
Meanwhile, Kyung-Jin Yoo, EVP and Head of Mobile Display Product Development at Samsung Display, said "By introducing sophisticated micro-patterned holes to the folding section of the titanium plate, we have successfully secured flexibility with robust durability. Combining high-resolution display architecture with new organic materials that maximises power efficiency, we will further strengthen the competitiveness of next-generation Galaxy foldable devices.”