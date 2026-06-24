Samsung Develops Industry's Fastest UFS 5.0 Storage For On-Device AI
Samsung has unveiled the industry's fastest UFS 5.0 storage technology, offering double the speed and 40% better power efficiency to support on-device AI.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has announced the development of the industry's first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 5.0. The tech giant claims it is the fastest UFS in the market. It is designed to enable faster and more efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI) services on future mobile devices. The company mentions that Generative AI is rapidly shifting from the cloud to on-device, which demands local processing of data in the device to support AI computation. Samsung says UFS 5.0 sets a new benchmark for the next-generation mobile memory market, as new storage technology's enhanced performance is expected to offer reduced latency and faster response times when running Large Language Models (LLMs) in on-device AI environments in mobile devices.
Faster Speeds for On-Device AI
Samsung's UFS 5.0 integrates the latest embedded memory interface standard from JEDEC, achieving the industry's highest bandwidth of up to 10.8 gigabytes per second (GB/s). The solution delivers a sequential read speed of up to 10.8 GB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 9.5 GB/s, which is more than double the speeds of the previous UFS 4.1 standard.
Samsung Unveils Industry’s Fastest UFS 5.0 Solution for Next-Gen On-Device AI Applicationshttps://t.co/MUufeZxHjL— Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) June 22, 2026
Improved Power Efficiency and Compact Design
Samsung said power efficiency on the UFS 5.0 has improved by more than 40 per cent compared to its UFS 4.1 predecessor. This was achieved through innovations, including clock gating and multi-voltage technologies, which reduce the power needed to transfer the same amount of data and help extend battery life on next-generation devices.
The new storage technology has also been engineered into a more compact package measuring 7.5mm in length, 13mm in width, and 0.9mm in thickness. The dimensions make UFS 5.0, 16.7 per cent smaller than its previous generation. Samsung also noted that the smaller form factor allows design flexibility and better use of internal space across mobile, wearable, and extended reality (XR) devices.
Samsung UFS 5.0: Mass Production
Samsung plans to begin mass production of the UFS 5.0 in the fourth quarter of this year, offering capacities of up to one terabyte (TB). The company said it aims to scale up supply to meet demand across flagship smartphones, XR headsets, and AI wearables as the next-generation device market continues to grow.