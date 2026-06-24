ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Develops Industry's Fastest UFS 5.0 Storage For On-Device AI

Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics has announced the development of the industry's first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 5.0. The tech giant claims it is the fastest UFS in the market. It is designed to enable faster and more efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI) services on future mobile devices. The company mentions that Generative AI is rapidly shifting from the cloud to on-device, which demands local processing of data in the device to support AI computation. Samsung says UFS 5.0 sets a new benchmark for the next-generation mobile memory market, as new storage technology's enhanced performance is expected to offer reduced latency and faster response times when running Large Language Models (LLMs) in on-device AI environments in mobile devices.

Faster Speeds for On-Device AI

Samsung's UFS 5.0 integrates the latest embedded memory interface standard from JEDEC, achieving the industry's highest bandwidth of up to 10.8 gigabytes per second (GB/s). The solution delivers a sequential read speed of up to 10.8 GB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 9.5 GB/s, which is more than double the speeds of the previous UFS 4.1 standard.