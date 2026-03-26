ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Browser For Windows Unveiled With Cross-Device Sync And Perplexity AI

Hyderabad: Samsung extends its mobile browser experience to a personal computer (PC) by introducing Browser for Windows. It supports cross-device continuity that allows users to seamlessly continue browsing between mobile and PC. The new web browser also features new agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI), Perplexity, designed to make the browsing experience easier and more intuitive.

Samsung Browser for Windows will be available on devices running Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 1809 and above). It is worth noting that the Perplexity AI features in the Samsung Browser are currently supported only in South Korea and the United States (US). The company says that these features will be expanded to other global markets in the future.

Seamless browsing experience from mobile to PC

Samsung states that the Browser for Windows goes beyond simple synchronisation of bookmarks and browsing history, as users can pick up from exactly where they left off. For instance, if a user is navigating through Amazon in the mobile version of the Samsung Browser, they can simply view the same webpage on their PC by tapping the cross-device continuity feature (an icon with tablet and phone). An action prompt will appear, where the user has to click “Open”. The exact Amazon webpage will be presented on the PC screen from which the user was navigating.

The company mentions that using Samsung Pass, users can safely store their personal information and sign in to websites and autofill profiles easily.