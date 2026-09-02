ETV Bharat / technology

India's Refurbished Smartphone Market Is On The Rise, Led By Samsung And Apple: Here's Why

New Delhi: Increasing price pressure on smartphones appears to be helping India’s refurbished market grow like never before. According to Counterpoint Research, while new smartphone volumes declined by around 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the January-June period, the volumes in the refurbished market grew 13 per cent in the same period.

According to the firm, the growth is being supported by increasing price pressure in the new smartphone market, particularly in the entry and mid-range segments, where consumers are more price sensitive. Senior analyst Prachir Singh said that “rising memory prices are changing the value equation for consumers”.

“As the cost of new smartphones increases, refurbished devices offer a more affordable way to access premium specifications. The lower upfront cost, combined with the growing availability of easy EMI and financing options, is making premium refurbished smartphones accessible to a wider consumer base,” he said.

According to Counterpoint, higher prices in the entry and mid-range segments are making the premium refurbished proposition increasingly attractive for value-conscious consumers. Instead of buying a new mid-range device at a higher price, consumers are leaning more towards older premium smartphones with better cameras, displays, and performance at a lower price.

Samsung and Apple are favourites in refurbished market