India's Refurbished Smartphone Market Is On The Rise, Led By Samsung And Apple: Here's Why
According to Counterpoint, India's refurbished smartphone volumes are up 13 per cent in Jan-June, with the segment set to grow 16 per cent in 2026.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Increasing price pressure on smartphones appears to be helping India’s refurbished market grow like never before. According to Counterpoint Research, while new smartphone volumes declined by around 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the January-June period, the volumes in the refurbished market grew 13 per cent in the same period.
According to the firm, the growth is being supported by increasing price pressure in the new smartphone market, particularly in the entry and mid-range segments, where consumers are more price sensitive. Senior analyst Prachir Singh said that “rising memory prices are changing the value equation for consumers”.
“As the cost of new smartphones increases, refurbished devices offer a more affordable way to access premium specifications. The lower upfront cost, combined with the growing availability of easy EMI and financing options, is making premium refurbished smartphones accessible to a wider consumer base,” he said.
According to Counterpoint, higher prices in the entry and mid-range segments are making the premium refurbished proposition increasingly attractive for value-conscious consumers. Instead of buying a new mid-range device at a higher price, consumers are leaning more towards older premium smartphones with better cameras, displays, and performance at a lower price.
Samsung and Apple are favourites in refurbished market
Samsung is leading the country's refurbished smartphone market with a massive 30 per cent share, followed by Apple with a 23 per cent share. As per the firm, the iPhone maker is benefiting particularly well from this transition in the organised market.
Notably, the iPhone 13 has emerged as one of the most preferred refurbished models, as it offers a relatively premium experience with an affordable price tag. The device, however, misses out on major upgrades introduced with the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 17.
According to the firm, the market is witnessing a gradual shift toward more certified refurbishment, as trade-in and exchange programmes become important growth levers for the refurbished market.
Research Director Tarun Pathak said that “the growing adoption of refurbished smartphones is fundamentally a consumer shift amid rising new-device prices”.
Counterpoint Research expects India’s refurbished smartphone market to grow 16 per cent in 2026, supported by rising new-device prices, premiumisation, and increasing consumer acceptance of pre-owned smartphones.