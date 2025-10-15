Samsung Announces Galaxy Event Date, Project Moohan To Debut: When And Where To Watch The Event
The Project Moohan will run on the Android XR operating system and will also support the Galaxy ecosystem.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially announced the date for its Galaxy Event. The company subtly teased its upcoming mixed reality headset, Project Moohan, which will be unveiled at the “Worlds Wide Open” Galaxy event, slated for October 22, 2025, at 7:30 AM IST (October 21, 2025, at 10 PM ET).
Samsung stated that Project Moohan is its first headset, indigenously built for the open and scalable Android XR platform, developed by Google and Qualcomm. It is worth noting that Samsung made this announcement at a time when Apple is also reportedly planning to launch a new version of its Vision Pro, likely to be powered by the M4 chipset.
Samsung Galaxy Event: Where to Watch and Credit Eligibility
The live stream of the Samsung Galaxy Event will be available via the company’s official YouTube channel, Samsung.com, and Samsung Newsroom.
Customers who reserve the upcoming headset through Samsung.com starting October 15, 2025, will be eligible for a $100 discount (around Rs 8,000).
Project Moohan: What we know so far
Project Moohan was previously showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which was launched in May this year.
Although the specs of the headset are still under wraps, the Moohan is confirmed to feature “state-of-the-art” displays. It will support VR/MR/AR capabilities, multi-modal input (such as text, images, audio, video), and eye-tracking capabilities — which will use a set of LEDs and infrared cameras that project invisible light patterns onto each eye— allowing the user to select elements just by looking at them.
Users may be able to control the headset using speech and hand gestures. Since the device will run on Android XR OS, it might support several Google features, such as Circle to Search with gesture, web browsing using Google Chrome, immersive view using Google Maps, watch YouTube and Google TV content on a big virtual screen, and live translation, which would be visible from the user’s point of view.
The upcoming headset might also support the Gemini AI assistant and apps that are optimised to run on a large virtual display. In addition to Android XR OS, the headset will also support the Galaxy ecosystem.
According to several reports, the upcoming headset could weigh about 545 grams, similar to Apple’s Vision Pro headset.
The name Project Moohan is a codename of the upcoming headset, and the final product might be launched with a different name. In Korean, the word ‘Moohan’ means infinity.