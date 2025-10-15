ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Announces Galaxy Event Date, Project Moohan To Debut: When And Where To Watch The Event

Hyderabad: South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially announced the date for its Galaxy Event. The company subtly teased its upcoming mixed reality headset, Project Moohan, which will be unveiled at the “Worlds Wide Open” Galaxy event, slated for October 22, 2025, at 7:30 AM IST (October 21, 2025, at 10 PM ET).

Samsung stated that Project Moohan is its first headset, indigenously built for the open and scalable Android XR platform, developed by Google and Qualcomm. It is worth noting that Samsung made this announcement at a time when Apple is also reportedly planning to launch a new version of its Vision Pro, likely to be powered by the M4 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Event: Where to Watch and Credit Eligibility

The live stream of the Samsung Galaxy Event will be available via the company’s official YouTube channel, Samsung.com, and Samsung Newsroom.

Customers who reserve the upcoming headset through Samsung.com starting October 15, 2025, will be eligible for a $100 discount (around Rs 8,000).