Samsung Announces Exynos 2600, World’s First 2nm Process Chipset: Key Enhancements And Specifications
The Exynos 2600 supports 4K/WQUXGA display at 120Hz refresh rate, up to a single camera 320MP (Max), up to 8K 30 fps encoding, and more.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung Semiconductor, a division of the tech giant, has officially announced its latest flagship-level mobile processor, the Exynos 2600. It is touted as the world’s first chipset built on a 2nm process with advanced Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology. Samsung claims that the Exynos 2600 SoC combines CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single compact chip for enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming experiences.
The new chipset is expected to be launched in 2026 and could initially be introduced in the upcoming Galaxy S26 Series.
Exynos 2600: Key Enhancements
Structure and Architecture: The Exynos 2600 is built on a 2nm GAA deca-core structure, optimised for efficient operation across various use cases. It is paired with Arm’s latest cores - Arm C1-Ultra and C1 Pro — which accelerate responsiveness through faster processing speed and enhanced Instructions Per Cycle (IPC). The C1 Ultra core features a clock speed of 3.8 GHz, while the C1 Prox3 and C1 Prox6 offer clock speeds of 3.25 GHz and 2.75 GHz, respectively.
The Exynos 2600 is designed with a tri-cluster structure comprising large, medium, and small cores. The nine middle cores are optimised separately for performance and efficiency, offering stable operation across efficiency-oriented tasks and performance-focused workloads. Meanwhile, the three high-performance middle cores enhance multi-threaded application performance, while six high-efficiency middle cores improve system management performance efficiently without wasting energy.
GPU: The Exynos 2600 chipset is equipped with the Samsung Xclipse 960 GPU, which is twice as powerful as its predecessor, Exynos 2500. The new processor delivers ray tracing performance improvements of up to 50 per cent. It also includes Exynos Neural Super Sampling (ENSS) technology, which provides AI-based resolution upscaling and frame generation, boosting the gaming experience up to three times smoother without consuming excessive battery power.
AI performance (NPU): The Exynos 2600 provides major enhancements in AI performance, featuring a powerful NPU that improves generative AI performance by 113 per cent compared to its predecessor. This allows the chipset to execute on-device AI tasks — such as image editing and AI assistant functions — more efficiently.
Camera: The new processor uses AI to improve photos and videos. The Exynos 2600 introduces a new system called the Visual Perception System (VPS), which can detect tiny details in real time, such as blinking in photos or videos, and adjust instantly. This system is energy-efficient, using up to 50 per cent less power than the older chipset.
Deep Learning Video Noise Reduction (DVNR) makes videos clearer in low-light situations without draining the battery. Users no longer need to take multiple shots, as the AI helps capture the best result in a single attempt.
The Exynos 2600 supports very high-resolution cameras, up to 320MP, and also includes a new APV codec, which makes videos look more professional by improving colour accuracy and fine details.
Heat management: The Exynos 2600 adopts a new Heat Path Block (HPB) design, which helps heat dissipate more efficiently. The High-k EMC material further improves heat dissipation inside the chipset.
The latest chipset has a lower thermal resistance, meaning heat flows out faster and keeps the chipset cooler. These elements allow the Exynos 2600 chipset to maintain stable temperatures even during intense tasks such as gaming or running AI apps.
Exynos 2600: Specifications
|Features
|Details
|Process
|2nm GAA
|Multi-core
|Deca
|CPU
|C1-Ultra 3.8Ghz
|C1-Prox3 3.25Ghz
|C1-Prox6 2.75Ghz
|GPU
|Samsung Xclipse 960
|AI
|AI engine with 32K MAC NPU
|Memory
|LPDDR5X
|Storage
|UFS 4.1
|Display
|4K/WQUXGA @120 Hz
|Camera
|Single camera 320MP (Max)
|Single camera 108MP @30 fps
|Dual camera 64MP+32MP
|Video
|8K 30 fps encoding, 8K 60 fps decoding