Samsung Announces Exynos 2600, World’s First 2nm Process Chipset: Key Enhancements And Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung Semiconductor, a division of the tech giant, has officially announced its latest flagship-level mobile processor, the Exynos 2600. It is touted as the world’s first chipset built on a 2nm process with advanced Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology. Samsung claims that the Exynos 2600 SoC combines CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single compact chip for enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming experiences.

The new chipset is expected to be launched in 2026 and could initially be introduced in the upcoming Galaxy S26 Series.

Exynos 2600: Key Enhancements

Structure and Architecture: The Exynos 2600 is built on a 2nm GAA deca-core structure, optimised for efficient operation across various use cases. It is paired with Arm’s latest cores - Arm C1-Ultra and C1 Pro — which accelerate responsiveness through faster processing speed and enhanced Instructions Per Cycle (IPC). The C1 Ultra core features a clock speed of 3.8 GHz, while the C1 Prox3 and C1 Prox6 offer clock speeds of 3.25 GHz and 2.75 GHz, respectively.

Exynos 2600 chipset's six-core and three-core middle cores. (Image Credit: Samsung Semiconductor)

The Exynos 2600 is designed with a tri-cluster structure comprising large, medium, and small cores. The nine middle cores are optimised separately for performance and efficiency, offering stable operation across efficiency-oriented tasks and performance-focused workloads. Meanwhile, the three high-performance middle cores enhance multi-threaded application performance, while six high-efficiency middle cores improve system management performance efficiently without wasting energy.

GPU: The Exynos 2600 chipset is equipped with the Samsung Xclipse 960 GPU, which is twice as powerful as its predecessor, Exynos 2500. The new processor delivers ray tracing performance improvements of up to 50 per cent. It also includes Exynos Neural Super Sampling (ENSS) technology, which provides AI-based resolution upscaling and frame generation, boosting the gaming experience up to three times smoother without consuming excessive battery power.