ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Reportedly Developing A 17 inch Foldable Tablet That Folds Down To Just 8 inches

Hyderabad: Samsung is reportedly developing a large foldable tablet that unfolds to a 17-inch display but folds down to just 8-inches for easier carrying. The claim comes from a tipster known as KRO, who shared the information on X.

Samsung has made no official comment on the device, so this should be treated as a leaked report for now.

According to KRO, they first mentioned this device back in August, before any other source had reported on it. Now, the same tipster has claimed that Samsung has moved beyond the planning stage and has actually begun building the device. In other words, it is no longer just an idea on paper.

No launch date has been confirmed. Some speculation on social media points to a possible 2027 release, though this remains an estimate and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Samsung 17-inch tablet: Display

A 17-inch display, when unfolded, would be comparable to a small monitor in size. This would make the purported tablet genuinely useful for demanding tasks such as editing documents, running multiple apps at once, or creative work that benefits from a large screen. When folded down to 8-inches, the device would be compact enough to carry comfortably in a bag.

Samsung is also reportedly aiming to keep the tablet as thin and light as possible, though no specific weight or thickness figures have been shared.