Samsung Reportedly Developing A 17 inch Foldable Tablet That Folds Down To Just 8 inches
Samsung is working on a foldable tablet with a 17-inch display that folds down to 8-inches, according to a tipster on X.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung is reportedly developing a large foldable tablet that unfolds to a 17-inch display but folds down to just 8-inches for easier carrying. The claim comes from a tipster known as KRO, who shared the information on X.
Samsung has made no official comment on the device, so this should be treated as a leaked report for now.
According to KRO, they first mentioned this device back in August, before any other source had reported on it. Now, the same tipster has claimed that Samsung has moved beyond the planning stage and has actually begun building the device. In other words, it is no longer just an idea on paper.
No launch date has been confirmed. Some speculation on social media points to a possible 2027 release, though this remains an estimate and nothing has been officially confirmed.
Samsung has already started.— kro (@kro_roe) October 29, 2026
Samsung 17-inch tablet: Display
A 17-inch display, when unfolded, would be comparable to a small monitor in size. This would make the purported tablet genuinely useful for demanding tasks such as editing documents, running multiple apps at once, or creative work that benefits from a large screen. When folded down to 8-inches, the device would be compact enough to carry comfortably in a bag.
Samsung is also reportedly aiming to keep the tablet as thin and light as possible, though no specific weight or thickness figures have been shared.
Samsung 17-inch tablet: Design
There are two possible design approaches being discussed.
First approach: Samsung's existing foldable phone design, with a large folding inner display and a smaller cover panel on the outside. This is the approach the South Korean tech giant has used across several of its Galaxy Z Fold devices.
Second approach: The company would use a single display that simply folds in half, leaving the back half of the screen exposed when closed. This approach is considered less likely, as foldable screens are generally more fragile than standard displays and leaving part of one exposed to the outside would increase the risk of damage.
Samsung's head start over Apple
Samsung has been making foldable devices for around seven years, giving it considerable experience in this space. Apple, by contrast, only launched its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, on September 9 this year. A foldable tablet from Samsung would reinforce its position as the leader in this category and keep the pressure on rivals who are still catching up.