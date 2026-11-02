ETV Bharat / technology

Sam Altman Calls RAM In Home PCs 'Terrible' Amid Global Memory Shortage

Hyderabad: OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman has said it is "terrible" for scarce computer memory to sit inside personal computers when data centres could use it better. His remarks have upset many developers and avid gamers, as a global shortage of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and other memory chips is driving up prices. Rising memory prices are also squeezing PC gamers and smartphone buyers.

In a Cheek Pint podcast, Altman said many people want to run AI on their own computers, but he feels this wastes limited supply. It is unclear whether he meant gaming PCs, a machine such as the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, or the new touchscreen MacBook Pro.

The podcast is hosted by Stripe cofounder John Collison. In the show, top CEOs and industry leaders talk about the tech world over a few beers.

Altman also spoke about the state of AI and its effect on mathematics. He explained why he thinks many people have the wrong idea.

"A lot of people want local inference. And somehow, they assume that the problem is solved now because we are going to have open-source models, we're going to be able to run them on our computers, and so we're not going to need all the stuff in the data centre," Altman said.

"But from a global allocation perspective, actually, it's quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used 5% of the time. You want maximum utilisation in the cloud if you're trying to deal with this very supply-constrained environment. And somehow everyone's - many people's intuition is the opposite of that," he added.