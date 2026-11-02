Sam Altman Calls RAM In Home PCs 'Terrible' Amid Global Memory Shortage
OpenAI chief Sam Altman has called it 'terrible' for scarce RAM to sit in personal computers, saying data centres could use limited memory far better.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman has said it is "terrible" for scarce computer memory to sit inside personal computers when data centres could use it better. His remarks have upset many developers and avid gamers, as a global shortage of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and other memory chips is driving up prices. Rising memory prices are also squeezing PC gamers and smartphone buyers.
In a Cheek Pint podcast, Altman said many people want to run AI on their own computers, but he feels this wastes limited supply. It is unclear whether he meant gaming PCs, a machine such as the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, or the new touchscreen MacBook Pro.
The podcast is hosted by Stripe cofounder John Collison. In the show, top CEOs and industry leaders talk about the tech world over a few beers.
Altman also spoke about the state of AI and its effect on mathematics. He explained why he thinks many people have the wrong idea.
"A lot of people want local inference. And somehow, they assume that the problem is solved now because we are going to have open-source models, we're going to be able to run them on our computers, and so we're not going to need all the stuff in the data centre," Altman said.
"But from a global allocation perspective, actually, it's quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used 5% of the time. You want maximum utilisation in the cloud if you're trying to deal with this very supply-constrained environment. And somehow everyone's - many people's intuition is the opposite of that," he added.
Why is RAM important?
RAM is a key part of modern devices. It goes into almost every tech product a person buys, from smartphones, tablets, and laptops to car infotainment systems and video game consoles.
Only a few global firms, like Samsung and SK Hynix, make RAM, so supply has suddenly become tight. AI companies get first access to memory for their data centres through long-term deals with cloud operators. Projects such as OpenAI's Stargate have also reserved much of the world's RAM output for the next few years. This has left less memory for everyday products.
$750 billion investment in computing power
According to The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI plans to spend about $750 billion on computing power through 2030. Other tech giants like Google, Meta, and Amazon have done similar infrastructure expansions, which is pushing up the prices of DRAM and other parts. Even smartphones and laptops are costing more now.
Altman's comment also points towards a growing split in Silicon Valley. One side backs open-weight AI models that people can host themselves. The other side prefers cloud-based, proprietary models. Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg have supported open-weight models in the past. Altman's words add fuel to that debate.