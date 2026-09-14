ETV Bharat / technology

Sam Altman Warns Of Dystopian Results If AI Used To Impress Worldview, Calls For Rules On Frontier Risk

File photo: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ( AP )

Hyderabad: OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman has echoed Anthropic executive Dario Amodei's call to slow down the pace of Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, warning that unchecked progress could lead humanity into serious trouble. In a series of X posts shared on Monday, September 14, Altman said AI must always work in service of people, and called on companies developing powerful systems to act responsibly. "There are two ways AI progress could go very badly, and that we must avoid. First, we could lose control of the future to AI. This is unacceptable; we are unapologetically on Team Humanity, and AI must always serve people. To ensure that, we need ways to ensure that alignment and safety techniques stay ahead of progress in model capabilities. Second, we could end up in a world with too much concentration of power. If an extraordinarily powerful AI is used by one person or company to impress their worldview onto everyone else, the results could be extremely dystopian. Avoiding these two threats requires walking a narrow middle path; for example, one country could gain too much power. Another example is one lab ending up with too much power," he wrote. Altman further backed the idea of enforcing rules to manage AI frontier risk, a concept that was suggested by Dario Amodei and backed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as well. "The world deserves confidence that American companies developing increasingly capable AI will act responsibly, especially as the trajectory of progress has steepened. Every frontier lab must deliver on this, and there is no reason any of us should come to work if we cannot. We welcome a federal framework that sets consistent safety requirements for frontier AI. But we do not believe we need to wait for an anti-trust exemption or legislation to begin the work of providing this confidence. Consistent rules to manage frontier risk so that we can maximise the benefits are a good idea (and we are excited by ideas like independent auditors)," Altman wrote. Altman, who had welcomed the suggestion of sitting together with other tech bosses to evolve a framework that could ensure responsible AI development, says he looks forward to collaborating on a way forward.