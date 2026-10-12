ETV Bharat / technology

Sale Season Guide: Best Deals On Wireless Earbuds With ANC, Priced Under Rs 3,000

Hyderabad: Among a long list of discounts on consumer electronics during the ongoing festive sales, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from prominent brands are also available at never-before-seen prices. There are a lot of good pairs of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC), great sound quality, and essential features available under Rs 3,000, which used to cost around Rs 5,000. We are listing our pick of the best deals you can find on wireless earbuds in this price range. Let's take a look.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 on Amazon. The earbuds were launched earlier this year for Rs 3,299. The pair sports identical features to the Oppo Enco Air 5, including 52dB ANC, 6 mics, AI-assisted clear calls, Bluetooth v6.1, and 54 hours of claimed battery life. The similarities do not shock, as OnePlus is owned by Oppo, so the choice really depends on which brand you prefer.

Oppo Enco Air 5 are available at a discounted price of Rs 2,799 on Amazon. The earbuds were launched earlier this year for Rs 3,299. The pair comes equipped with 12mm titanium-coated Dynamic Drivers, 52dB ANC with transparency support, IP55 rating, 6 mics and AI-powered call noise cancellation for voice calls, Bluetooth v6.1, and 54 hours of claimed battery life. The earbuds also support AI assistant and AI translation features on compatible devices.

Realme Buds Air7 are available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 on Flipkart. The earbuds were launched last year for Rs 3,299. The key highlights of the pair include 52dB ANC, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio, 360-degree Spatial Audio, and claimed 52 hours of battery life. It also features an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, titanium-coated 12.4mm Dynamic Bass drivers, and a 6-mic setup for calls, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual Device Connection, and support for both Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

In picture: Realme Buds Air7 (Image Credits: Realme)

JBL Wave Beam 2 are available at a discounted price of Rs 2,799 on Amazon. The earbuds were launched two years ago for Rs 3,999. The pair comes equipped with 4 mics for a better calling experience, JBL Pure Bass Sound with 8mm dynamic drivers, ANC with Smart Ambient, Multi-Point Connection, Bluetooth v5.3, and 40 hours of claimed battery life. The earbuds are compatible with the JBL Headphones app and support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

Earbuds Launch Price Current Sale Price Oppo Enco Air 5 Rs 3,299 Rs 2,799 OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Rs 3,299 Rs 2,999 Realme Buds Air7 Rs 3,299 Rs 2,999 JBL Wave Beam 2 Rs 3,999 Rs 2,799

Bonus Pick: Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are available on Amazon for Rs 3,199. On the first day of the sale, they were available for Rs 2,999. However, users can still use a specific bank offer to claim an additional discount worth Rs 1,000 on the purchase. The Galaxy Buds Core were launched last year for Rs 4,999, so the current deal is still value for money.

In picture: Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Image Credits: Samsung)

Other notable picks in this price range include the CMF Buds 2 Plus (available at Rs 2,699 on both Flipkart and Amazon) and the Motorola Buds 2 (available at Rs 2,499 on Flipkart).