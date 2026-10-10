ETV Bharat / technology

Sale Season Guide: Best Deals On Smartphones Priced Under Rs 30,000

Hyderabad: In recent months, smartphone prices have escalated to uncharted territory, as a result of rising equipment costs. The sale season brings a breather and a rare chance to buy new handsets without spending over your budget. Both the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are live, offering discounts across gadgets, including smartphones.

We have scanned these platforms and selected the best deals on smartphones available under Rs 30,000. This price segment is also the most crowded and has lots of good value devices from brands like Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, and more. While most of these smartphones offer a lot on paper, we have selected devices that are available at discounted prices during the sale. Let's take a look.

For those who want the biggest battery possible in a smartphone, Realme P4 Power 5G is a good option. It shares most of its specifications with the Realme P4 Pro but draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It costs an effective Rs 28,974 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Realme P4 Pro 5G is one of the best devices available under Rs 30,000 on Flipkart. The highlights of the device include a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, a 144Hz display with 6500 nits of peak brightness, and a 7.68mm-thin body. The phone sports a 50 MP triple rear camera setup led by Sony IMX896 OIS that can shoot 4K video at 60 FPS. The phone was earlier selling for around Rs 32,999, but during the sale it can be bought for an effective price of Rs 29,379 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is also a great option under Rs 30,000. Although the phone is listed at its usual price of Rs 30,999, the bank offer helps bring the pricing down to Rs 28,192 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The highlights of the device include a 144Hz 1.5K curved display, a 7,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support, and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The device sports a primary 50 MP Sony LYT 710 camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens and a 3-in-1 ambient sensor.

In picture: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion (Image Credits: Motorola)

Nothing Phone (4b) was probably meant to be a CMF smartphone, but the rising memory costs inflated the price of the device so much that it became part of the Nothing lineup. Still, the smartphone is a value buy, primarily due to its clean software and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. Other highlights of the phone include a 50 MP dual rear camera setup, a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, and a 6,000 mAh battery. It was launched for Rs 34,999 but is now available at an effective price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

In picture: Nothing Phone (4b) (Image Credits: Nothing)

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite is also another strong contender in this price range. The phone features a 144 Hz screen, a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, a Dimensity 7400 Apex processor, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. It was earlier selling for Rs 30,999, but is now available for an effective price of Rs 27,249 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on Amazon.

In picture: OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite 6G (Image Credits: OnePlus)

Smartphone Old Sale Price Effective Sale Price Variant Realme P4 Pro 5G ₹32,999 ₹29,379 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Realme P4 Power 5G ₹34,999 ₹28,974 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Motorola Edge 70 Fusion ₹30,999 ₹28,192 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Nothing Phone (4b) ₹34,999 ₹24,999 6GB RAM + 128GB storage OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite ₹30,999 ₹27,249 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

In addition to these choices, other notable smartphones available at a discount include the iQOO Z11xa, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Redmi Note 17 5G, Oppo K14 Plus 5G, Vivo T5x 5G, and Poco X8 Power 5G.

(Note: Most of these smartphones were launched for a lot less but have since experienced price hikes in recent months. The sale brings the cost closer to their launch prices.)