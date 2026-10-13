ETV Bharat / technology

Sale Season Guide: Best Bluetooth Speakers Across Every Price Range

Hyderabad: Speakers have become a non-negotiable today, spanning a myriad of use cases ranging from simple and portable Bluetooth units and home theatre systems to TV companion soundbars and party-essential towers. During the ongoing sale season, speakers in all of these categories are selling at a discount, with some being available at never-before-seen prices. The portable Bluetooth speaker category includes the highest number of options across price ranges. We are listing our best picks of such audio devices, helping you make an easier decision for your purchase.

Entry Level - Under Rs 1,500: Bluetooth speakers in the entry-level segment don't offer much in terms of sound quality, but they are nice to have for times when you want louder sound than what your smartphone, tablet, or laptop offers. Priced at Rs 549 during the sale, the newly introduced Hammer Drop Sunrise 5W Speaker is a good option, especially for its design. For a slightly higher price, the category adds a louder and richer sound along with better connectivity and features. Notable products in this range include Boat Stone 352/358 10W Bluetooth Speaker (Rs 1,099 on sale), the Hammer Wave 2 20W Portable Speaker (Rs 1,099 on sale), and Boat Stone 350 Pro Plus 16W Bluetooth Speaker (Rs 1,493).

Budget Category - Under Rs 5,000: Bluetooth speakers in the budget segment tend to offer rich bass while being louder. Notable products in this category include Sony SRS-XB100 (Rs 2,295 on sale), Xiaomi Sound 30W Outdoor Speaker (Rs 3,324 on sale), and Boat Stone 900 80W (Rs 4,299 on sale). However, JBL Flip Essential 3 30W Bluetooth Speaker (Rs 4,577 on sale) is one of the best picks in this category, and it also comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

In Picture: JBL Flip Essential 3 30W Bluetooth Speaker (Image Credits: JBL)

Mid-Range Category - Under Rs 15,000: Bluetooth speakers in this price range offer the most value for your money. One of our favourites in this category is the Sony ULT Field 3, currently priced at Rs 12,989 on sale, down from its usual cost of Rs 17,990 and launch price of Rs 24,990. JBL Flip 6 (Rs 6,170 on sale) is another good option alongside Bose New SoundLink Flex (Rs 8,933 on sale) and Marshall Emberton III (Rs 13,676 on sale).

In Picture: Bose New SoundLink Flex (Image Credits: Bose)

Premium Category - Above Rs 15,000: Bluetooth speakers in this category sound like portable party speakers with a lot to offer in addition to top-tier sound quality and portability. Good options include Marshall Acton III (Rs 18,926 on sale) and JBL Boombox 3 (Rs 31,999 on sale). However, the one that treads on this line is Sony ULT Field 7, currently available at Rs 25,989 on sale—almost half its launch price of Rs 49,990 and way below its usual price of Rs 39,990. You will also find party speakers at this price, that too from Sony, but we are here for the portable speakers.

In Picture: Sony ULT 7 (Image Credits: Sony)